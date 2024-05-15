Dolphin Swim Club takes GASA to World Aquatics Integrity Committee

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) might be causing a splash within World Aquatics, but unfortunately, not for positive reasons.

Dolphin Speed Swim Club recently addressed the Integrity Unit of swimming’s global governing body, highlighting certain actions taken by GASA, but more importantly the club’s suspension from the Association.

According to a letter obtained by Kaieteur News, Dolphin Swim Club raised concerns regarding the abrupt suspension of their club without due process.

They also pointed out alleged violations of the World Aquatics Integrity Code, including accusations of discrimination and favoritism, as well as the admission of forgery of documentation by a member.

These recent developments have sparked widespread concern and a call for greater transparency within the local swimming community.

Dolphin Speed Swim Club highlighted its unwavering dedication to upholding the core principles of fairness, integrity, and inclusivity in aquatic sports.

They asserted that all accusations of misconduct are taken seriously, firmly believing in the importance of thorough investigation.

The swim club pointed to the importance of fair proceedings, stating that any findings must be disclosed and all involved parties should have the chance to defend themselves during a hearing.

They noted the need for all mitigating and, if applicable, aggravating factors to be considered before determining any wrongdoing and imposing sanctions.

“It is our firm belief that every athlete deserves equal opportunities and fair treatment, regardless of their background, affiliation, or standing within the swimming community. We have filed the attached formal complaint with the Aquatics Integrity Unit (an independent arm of World Aquatics charged with administering the Aquatics Integrity Code), detailing the alleged violations and providing evidence to support our claims,” the swim club said.

They expressed that their objective in taking this action is not only to demand accountability but also to uphold the integrity of the sport and ensure fair competition for all athletes.

Dolphin Swim Club asserts the critical importance of organizations adhering to the highest standards of transparency and honesty in all their dealings, especially concerning the accountability of funding from international organizations.

Moreover, the club finds GASA’s suspension without a hearing or due process deeply concerning.

Interestingly, the club revealed that subsequent meetings following the suspension saw GASA agreeing to revoke the unjust sanction against Dolphin Speed Swim Club. Instead, they committed to establishing, documenting, and adhering to a proper procedure for addressing alleged violations.

Dolphin Speed Swim Club additionally urged the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) to utilize its influence to guarantee the preservation of the fundamental principles and values of Olympism within GASA.

The Club reiterated their unwavering dedication to fostering a culture of integrity, fairness, and respect within the swimming community. (Rawle Toney)