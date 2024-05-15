Port Kaituma teen died from drowning – Autopsy Report

Latest update May 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 15, 2024
Kaieteur News – An autopsy performed on the remains of the Port Kaituma teen, Fabio DaSilva, 19, found dead on Saturday revealed that he died from drowning. However, Government Pathologist, Nehaul Singh has reportedly advised detectives to conduct further investigations before wrapping up the case because he discovered that DaSilva sustained head injuries.
Kaieteur News was told that the head injuries are consistent with that of a fall. DaSilva’s remains were found floating in the Kaituma River at Pashie landing, Canal Bank, Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One.
An investigator said the possibility exists that DaSilva could have hit his head after falling or plunging overboard. To find out if this might be the case, police have decided to conduct a “full fledge” investigation.
Kaieteur News learnt that police will also be investigating DaSilva’s last known whereabouts before he was found dead to see if there might have been any foul play involved in his death. Kaieteur News on Sunday reported that the teen was last seen alive on Friday night during a drinking spree.
His mother said that he did not return to their home that night and on Saturday morning, she went in search of her son only to discover that he was dead. Some relatives had said that DaSilva’s body bore multiple marks of violence but police have since ruled this out after crime scene experts found none. Others said he was observed imbibing with friends after which they heard screams. Investigations continue.
