PUSH Foundation makes donation to schools in Victoria

Kaieteur News – Latoya Staddon, representing the Push Foundation, made a remarkable visit to three schools in Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara recently where she donated a range of items including school supplies for the students and teachers.

Staddon, a US-based resident of Victoria first stopped at the Victoria Primary School where she generously donated books and a desktop computer to the school. At the school, she engaged with the teachers by playing the game “Teacher Feud,”- an exercise which the teachers enjoyed, Staddon said. While there, she also put-up posters in the library with one of the students and organised books on shelves.

The second visit was at a nursery school where push foundation sponsored lunch for the teachers and donated books. She also interacted with the teachers playing the game “Teacher Feud,” and motivated the teachers to work hard and provide quality education to their students. Lastly, she visited a privately-owned nursery in the village to donate books and interacted with the pupils and teachers. Push foundation sponsored lunch for all the teachers and donated books and a desktop computer.

Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), ‘Providing Unlimited Support and Hospitality (PUSH) members: Latoya Staddon, Doreen Pratt Ebai, Yvonne Ricketts, and Antoinette Hunter. Push Foundation is highly thankful to Sabrina Lutchman, Odelis McSween, and Loretta Inverary for vitalizing outreach success. Staddon said they all played a vital role in the success of the outreach to the schools. “Their help with the sponsored lunch, bingo learning games, and library poster signs was priceless,” Staddon said, adding: “Push Foundation is proud to have established a long-lasting relationship with them, acknowledging their dedication to education as admirable and inspiring.

This is the second year in succession that the PUSH Foundation Inc. has reached out to schools in Victoria. Last year, the organisation donated cleaning supplies, books, etc. It gave financial awards to top students of one of the schools. Founded in 2022, PUSH Foundation Inc. empowers communities globally, from the US to the Caribbean and Africa. Push Foundation is a non-profit venture that assists immigrant families and children by providing specialisation mentorship and innovative coaching programs that enable self-sufficiency and resources to integrate into the community. Push Foundation’s other ventures include supporting communities through supplies, clothes, toiletries, teaching assistance initiatives, and other crucial necessities for children attending school globally.

Speaking to the Kaieteur News, Staddon, said as a Caribbean-American with a primary school upbringing in Victoria, Guyana, she is proud to be able to give back to her community. She said her education-based specialisations and past experiences “have made her conclude that our homes deserve the same level of attention that we have provided for the local communities; we have served in the USA.”