Dharamlall arrested, placed on 500k bail

…as Police probe fresh sexual assault allegations against him

Kaieteur News – Former Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall was on Tuesday questioned by police at the Cove and John Police Station, East Coast Demerara (ECD) about allegations of sexual assault.

Dharamlall, an executive member of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), presented himself to police in the company of his attorney, Bernard DaSilva just after 09:00h.

He is accused of sexually assaulting 28-year-old Sarah Hakh, a former female employee of the ministry he headed in 2020 and 2021. The former Minister left the police station until Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Dharamlall’s lead attorney DaSilva told reporters that his client was being processed by the police. He described it as “a normal procedure.” DaSilva was at the time leaving the police station. He disclosed that the accused was interviewed by police and denied all the allegations.

“He is cooperating with the police…the police will have to take it from there,” the lawyer said noting that his junior attorneys remained with Dharamlall during the process. Further, he said, “Bail cannot be decided at this stage, primarily because the OC (Officer-in-Charge) does not have jurisdiction to consider bail at this stage…”

The attorney added: “I have every confidence in the police to do their work, I do not want to interfere and therefore, I would not want to remain with him. I have given him instructions, and he is matured enough to follow my instructions…”

On Monday, Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum disclosed that the sexual assault allegations levelled against the former minister are under active investigation.

Last Friday, Hakh held a press conference detailing her alleged sexual assault by Dharamlall. She had disclosed that she filed a police report and is hoping that justice prevails.

According to reports, Hakh reportedly met Dharamlall back in 2020. She shared that during her first time meeting the accused, it was over dinner where they had a professional interaction, but added that some of his actions that evening “was just strange.”

In an initial statement to the media last year, the woman had shared that the official called her about a job offer. On the day of the supposed meeting with the official and his team, the woman said that she drove to State House, Anna Regina, Region Two, where the official said a meeting will be held. She also shared details of the second alleged incident which occurred at the official’s home sometime in 2021.

Shortly after Hakh’s press conference, Dharamlall issued a press release accusing her of embarking on a campaign to “tarnish my reputation.”

He first acknowledged the press conference stating that he is aware of certain malicious allegations being levelled against him.

“From the outset, I wish to categorically and most vehemently deny each and every one of the allegations made by the said Hakh therein. For some while hitherto, I was privy to rumours that Hakh was making unsavory comments in relation to me, but I made a deliberate effort to ignore them…”

He continued, “Her demeanour towards me changed fundamentally after I rebuffed her advances and spurned her attempts to engage in an intimate relationship.”

Last year, Dharamlall resigned amidst an investigation into the rape of a minor. Recently, he was re-elected to the 35-member Central Executive of the PPP. Dharamlall secured the sixth highest number of votes among those nominated for the 40-member Central Executive Body and five non-voting members.