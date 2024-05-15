AC Marriott owners get 16.5 acres in Ogle to build housing complex near Exxon’s new HQ

A project Summary for the development has been submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to determine whether the construction activities will require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). According to a layout of the site seen by this newspaper, the proposed project is located a stone’s throw away from ExxonMobil Guyana’s new Headquarters and a short distance from the site earmarked for the new AC Marriott Hotel.

The investors, Trinuyana Investment Inc. justified the need for the project against the backdrop of Guyana’s rapidly developing oil and gas industry. It explained, “While Guyana’s offshore oil and gas industry rapidly grows, infrastructure will have to be developed onshore to support the activities in the industry. One of the critical areas for development is housing and commercial retail sector.”

Be that as it may, the investors noted that most of the current housing and commercial retail facilities can be characterised as traditional establishments with only a small number of business-oriented properties of “international standard” located in the vicinity of Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

To this end, the mixed-use development project envisaged by Trinuyana Investments Inc. seeks to offer high quality and well-priced housing accommodation and commercial retails facilities for the growing number of expatriates and young Guyanese professionals. The Executive Summary of the project details “The architecture of the building was designed and engineered using green and smart engineering technology in keeping with the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) along with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and fulfilling the sustainable development goal (SDG) 11 sustainable cities and communities.”

The transported Plot “Jai” will be developed for Housing and Commercial Retail to include other facilities including restaurants, gym, running track, pool, tennis court and even a doctor’s office. According to the Project Summary, construction is estimated to be completed in one year, providing jobs to 150-200 construction workers.

Notably, mixed-use development, combining housing and commercial retail spaces, can have several cumulative impacts on the environment and local community. These impacts can include increased traffic congestion, air and noise pollution, strain on infrastructure such as water and sewage systems, and changes to the social fabric of the area. The investors have submitted a detailed plan to the EPA outlining measures to mitigate those environmental and social impacts. Trinuyana Investments Inc. said impacts from the project will have minimal effects with the exception of short-term production of construction waste. The development also does not entail the removal, resettlement, disturbance of any third parties, or interruption of any livelihoods. Trinuyana Investment Inc. is a partnership between a Guyanese consortium and Trinidadian investors. In July 2022, the sod was turned for the AC Marriott in Ogle. The four-star hotel is expected to feature 150 rooms.