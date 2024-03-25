‘Weak Govts allowing corruption, transnational crimes to flourish’ – RSS Executive Director

Kaieteur News – Weak governance which is often present in developing countries is the perfect environment for transnational crimes and corruption to flourish.

This in turn allows criminals to make use of legitimate structures and financial institutions to wash the proceeds of their crimes. These were some of the things highlighted by the Executive Director of the Regional Security System Council (RSS), Commodore Errington R. Shurland in his remarks, at the Ministers’ Meeting of the RSS on Friday at the Princess Ramada Hotel.

He said that, “Transnational crimes are enabled by weak governance which, allow corruption to flourish. Corruption broadly refers to dishonest behaviours by those in position of authority. It includes the giving or accepting of bribes or inappropriate gifts, double dealing, under the table transactions, manipulating elections, diverting funds. Laundering money and defrauding investors.”

Shurland explained that, “Transnational crimes are normally committed by transnational crime groups. UN organisation against transnational organized crimes defines an organized criminal group or OCG as a structured group of three or more persons existing for a period of time or acting in consort with the aim of committing one or more serious crimes or offences in order to obtain directly or indirectly a financial or material benefit.”

He added that in essence the groups are motivated by financial gain like any other business and are, “seeking out opportunities with high profits and low risks or costs. Effective financial management, ion regulatory and legal frameworks are critical to any business. Organized crime groups and legal businesses share a dependence on financial institutions, quality of government and the rule of law or maybe the lack thereof.” Furthermore, he said the cost of these crimes ultimately paid by the most vulnerable members of the global community predominantly those in developing states.

The Executive Director explained to those present that, organised crimes groups make use of legitimate structures and financial institutions to wash the proceeds of their crimes. He said in developing states these crimes and corruption are co-dependent thereby contaminating the entire economy.

“Transnational crimes therefore cannot exist without corruption. Weak systems of governance are not uncommon in developing states, weak institutions create an environment for corruption to flourish, leading to poor enforcement, lack of transparency and accountability, and compromised adherence to the rule of law, thus reducing organised crime groups risks and increasing their profits.”

Meanwhile, also speaking at the event Minister of Home Affairs and outgoing Chairman of the RSS, Robeson Benn urged the agency to ‘up its game’ to effectively respond to the increasing density of transnational organised crimes and other immoral activities challenging the region’s stability. In his presentation, Minister Benn noted that the global COVID-19 pandemic created an environment for the rapid evolvement of organised transnational crimes, thereby creating a more complex challenge for the security system.

“It seriously challenges the capability, the responsiveness, and the assets and support that are normally present and available to the Regional Security System, governments and security forces in the region,” he said. “While we speak of transnational organised crime evolving rapidly over the last few years, we need to pay attention to what the RSS will be in three years…To determine where the RSS will be about these challenges, how these challenges will evolve, and how we will respond,” the minister underscored.

After these elements have been examined, the RSS could seek more support, share knowledge and expertise, and commence training of security forces at all levels. It can also find ways to create more synergies between its member-states and partner states about transnational crimes and violence in the region. Minister Benn added that the RSS must also pay more attention to the diversification of its security forces by involving more women and focusing on youth crime and violence against women and children.

“The issues of corruption, professionalism, integrity – in all of our undertakings-, and forces in the region have to be prioritised,” he said. Minister Benn championed the need for a common architecture among security forces to respond seamlessly to crises affecting member-states, placing special focus on the multi-dimensional crises in Haiti. Pime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and incoming Chairman Terrance Drew making his point at the summit Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and incoming RSS Chairman, Terrance Drew also shared similar sentiments, noting that an unstable Haiti, will result in an unstable region.

He also commended Guyana for taking on the chairmanship even while being the newest member. Representatives from international partners including the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), and the European Union (EU) delivered remarks, echoing their continued support towards the quest for a safer and secure region.

The event was attended by ministers responsible for security from member states, including Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. In September 2022, Guyana formally joined the RSS following President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s signature of the Instrument of Ascension after which, Minister Benn assumed chairmanship in 2023. During the meeting, themed ‘Strength through Unity,’ a range of major issues will be discussed.