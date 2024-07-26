Elderly man dies in Bartica house fire

Kaieteur News – An elderly man died during a fire on Wednesday afternoon at Third Avenue Sixth Street, Bartica Region Seven, which also destroyed his home.

Dead is 94-year-old Albert Hopkinson better known as Uncle Major. Also injured is his daughter Dawn Hopkinson. The fire of unknown origin destroyed the two-storey wooden and concrete home of the Hopkinsons. Photos and videos showed that the entire top flat of the building was engulfed in flames.

The Guyana fire service (GFS) confirmed that the top floor of the building was destroyed; however, there was no damage to the ground floor. Kaieteur News understands that the fire started around 13:00hrs. Neighbours reportedly rushed to help and some Barticians complained of the slow response from the members of the GFS.

Dawn suffered first and second-degree burns about her face, hands and other parts of her body while Albert received second and third-degree burns about his body including his hands, feet and entire torso. However, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the GFS in a statement said that it received a call alerting to a fire at 13:20hrs. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 13:25hrs and the first jet went into action at 13:26hrs. The response team included Water Tender #98 and a Water Bowser, carrying a total of 9274.259 liters of water to extinguish the fire. Additionally, two jets operating from tank supplies, and subsequently, a water relay system from LP#A03 were also used.

Investigations are ongoing.