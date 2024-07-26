Latest update July 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Elderly man dies in Bartica house fire

Jul 26, 2024 News

The Hopkinsons’ house engulfed during the fire

Kaieteur News – An elderly man died during a fire on Wednesday afternoon at Third Avenue Sixth Street, Bartica Region Seven, which also destroyed his home.

Dead is 94-year-old Albert Hopkinson better known as Uncle Major. Also injured is his daughter Dawn Hopkinson. The fire of unknown origin destroyed the two-storey wooden and concrete home of the Hopkinsons. Photos and videos showed that the entire top flat of the building was engulfed in flames.

94-year-old Albert Hopkinson died from the fire

The Guyana fire service (GFS) confirmed that the top floor of the building was destroyed; however, there was no damage to the ground floor. Kaieteur News understands that the fire started around 13:00hrs. Neighbours reportedly rushed to help and some Barticians complained of the slow response from the members of the GFS.

Dawn suffered first and second-degree burns about her face, hands and other parts of her body while Albert received second and third-degree burns about his body including his hands, feet and entire torso. However, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the GFS in a statement said that it received a call alerting to a fire at 13:20hrs. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 13:25hrs and the first jet went into action at 13:26hrs. The response team included Water Tender #98 and a Water Bowser, carrying a total of 9274.259 liters of water to extinguish the fire. Additionally, two jets operating from tank supplies, and subsequently, a water relay system from LP#A03 were also used.

Investigations are ongoing.

