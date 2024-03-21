Teens arrested for robbery of Bel Air girl

Kaieteur News – Two teenagers were arrested by police on Tuesday for an alleged robbery committed on a 15-year-old girl on the 16th of March, 2024 at Bel Air, Georgetown.

The incident was caught on camera and showed the suspects pulling up on motorcycles as the girl exited a car. According to a statement, the teens were picked up in relation to “investigations into the alleged robbery with aggravation” committed on the child. Around 7:30hrs on Tuesday, ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department 4A and Impact Base went to the Independence Boulevard, Georgetown, and arrested 19-year-old mechanic Neil Lynch who resided in Albouystown as a suspect in the robbery. The young man was interviewed and he disclosed that he was involved in the incident but he did not consent to it. However, he collected $10,000 from the proceeds. Lynch then provided the police with the names of five other suspects.

Taking his story into consideration, police then went to “Cooper Street and Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, where a 16-year-old labourer was arrested,” the release stated. His name is withheld since he is a minor. Both suspects’ homes were searched by ranks but nothing of evidential value was found. Checks were made for the remaining suspects, but they were not located.