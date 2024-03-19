Driver critical after crashing pick-up into minibus

Kaieteur News – A Conservation International driver and other staff were medevaced to Georgetown on Sunday after their pick-up crashed into a minibus at Lethem, Region Nine.

The accident took place around 14:00hrs along a hill at a place called S-turn in the vicinity of JR Ranch located some one mile away from the Manari Bridge.

Kaieteur News understands that the pick-up was heading to Karasabai to take persons to a funeral when the collision occurred.

It’s unclear what led to the accident but according to reports, the vehicles ended up in each other’s paths.