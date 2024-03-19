Latest update March 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Driver critical after crashing pick-up into minibus

Mar 19, 2024 News

The wreckage following the accident.

The wreckage following the accident.

Kaieteur News – A Conservation International driver and other staff were medevaced to Georgetown on Sunday after their pick-up crashed into a minibus at Lethem, Region Nine.

The accident took place around 14:00hrs along a hill at a place called S-turn in the vicinity of JR Ranch located some one mile away from the Manari Bridge.

Kaieteur News understands that the pick-up was heading to Karasabai to take persons to a funeral when the collision occurred.

It’s unclear what led to the accident but according to reports, the vehicles ended up in each other’s paths.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 18th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Stolen Money steals the show at Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club

Stolen Money steals the show at Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club

Mar 19, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Dennis DeoRoop-trained horse, Stolen Money, dominated the field to claim victory in the feature event at the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club, Bush Lot East Berbice on...
Read More
GTT onboard GYMMA ‘Rage’ fight card

GTT onboard GYMMA ‘Rage’ fight card

Mar 19, 2024

Archery Guyana certifies 22 New Archery Instructors in Essequibo

Archery Guyana certifies 22 New Archery...

Mar 19, 2024

Leopold, Tiger Bay, Warriors out

Leopold, Tiger Bay, Warriors out

Mar 19, 2024

Panthers lift John Lewis Memorial Rugby Sevens title

Panthers lift John Lewis Memorial Rugby Sevens...

Mar 19, 2024

Easter Floodlight KO Football Championship officially launched

Easter Floodlight KO Football Championship...

Mar 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]