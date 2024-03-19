Driver critical after crashing pick-up into minibus

Latest update March 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 19, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A Conservation International driver and other staff were medevaced to Georgetown on Sunday after their pick-up crashed into a minibus at Lethem, Region Nine.
The accident took place around 14:00hrs along a hill at a place called S-turn in the vicinity of JR Ranch located some one mile away from the Manari Bridge.
Kaieteur News understands that the pick-up was heading to Karasabai to take persons to a funeral when the collision occurred.
It’s unclear what led to the accident but according to reports, the vehicles ended up in each other’s paths.
Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away
Mar 19, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Dennis DeoRoop-trained horse, Stolen Money, dominated the field to claim victory in the feature event at the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club, Bush Lot East Berbice on...
Mar 19, 2024
Mar 19, 2024
Mar 19, 2024
Mar 19, 2024
Mar 19, 2024
Kaieteur News – The government has embarked on an ambitious infrastructure development spree. It has initiated major... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]