Edghill wins $15M lawsuit against Vieira, CN Sharma

Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, has secured a favourable outcome in his prolonged litigation against Anthony Vieira and Chandra Narine Sharma of C.N.S. Channel 6.
The saga dates back to May 4, 2011, when Mr. Anthony Vieira broadcast a commentary on C.N.S. Channel 6 that contained defamatory statements against Minister Edghill.
At that time, Edghill who was Chairman of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) filed $25 million law suit. Following the egregious broadcast, Minister Edghill took swift legal action, filing a lawsuit against Vieira and Sharma for tarnishing his reputation and causing immense distress.
After years of legal proceedings, the case culminated in a ruling delivered by the Honourable Mr. Justice Gino Persaud on March 14, 2024. The judgment delivered a resounding victory for Minister Edghill, with the court issuing a series of consequential orders.
Firstly, the court found Mr. Anthony Vieira liable for defamation, ordering him to compensate Minister Edghill with a staggering sum of fifteen million dollars ($15,000,000) as compensatory damages. Additionally, Chandra Narine Sharma was also found liable for airing the defamatory commentary. He was ordered to pay two hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($250,000) in nominal damages.
Furthermore, both Vieira and Sharma were mandated to cover the legal costs incurred by Minister Edghill, amounting to two hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($250,000) each. The court also issued a permanent injunction, restraining the defendants from repeating or republishing the defamatory statements.
Despite the prolonged legal battle, Minister Edghill expressed satisfaction and vindication with the court’s ruling, emphasizing his commitment to enforcing the terms of the court orders.
