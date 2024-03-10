Govt. pays hotel over $75M to house trainee health workers in Essequibo

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) has been renting nine rooms at the cost of $18,500 daily, since December 2022 to house several trainee health workers on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

A source, who requested anonymity, told Kaieteur News that the cost for each hotel room is $18,500 daily. The nine rooms are reportedly being rented at the Jaigobin Hotel at Suddie, Essequibo.

It therefore means that the Government through the Ministry of Health is paying $166,500 daily to the hotel for the use of the nine rooms. Further, government would have expended $4.9million monthly for the last 15 months, amounting to $74.9 million so far.

On Friday, Kaieteur News contacted Regional Health Officer (RHO) for Region Two, Dr. Ranjeev Singh, for confirmation on the number of trainees staying at the hotel, the number of rooms being rented, the cost and the period.

Initially when asked, Mr. Singh explained that he is not in a position to answer the questions posed.

“I won’t be able to at this moment, I know there is nursing students staying at the hotel currently…” the RHO said after noting that the programme coordinator was nearby and would be able to provide the relevant information.

Dr. Singh then confirmed that there are two sets of students, seven trainee midwives and 12 nursing assistants, staying at the hotel.

When asked if the hotel was being rented since December 2022 when the nursing assistant programme was launched, the RHO said, “yes.”

The first 18-month Nursing Assistant Programme in Region Two was launched on December 22, 2022 with 46 students. The trainees began their training on January 2, 2023. Notably, upon completion of the programme this year, successful students will be employed by the Health Ministry.

It should be noted that while the Nursing Assistants programme started since December 2022, the midwives programme only began in January 2024. According to a source, who requested anonymity, the same number of rooms have been rented since then.

The Nursing Assistant Programme is slated to conclude in June 2024, while the midwives programme is scheduled to be completed between December 2024 and January 2025.

Meanwhile, when asked about the daily rate the rooms are being rented for, the RHO responded, “I would not be able to confirm the price…the Ministry of Health is paying that.” To this end, Mr. Singh was asked if the contract went to tender, to which he responded, “I would not be able to answer those questions.”

This publication then made contact with Ms. Shabana Shaw, Officer-in-Charge of Health Communications, who stated that the RHO would be the person to contact for such information.

This publication contacted the RHO a second time, and informed him of what the Communications Officer stated.

Mr. Singh responded, “I don’t do procurement and I don’t deal with those things, so I would not be able to say.”

Up to press time, no official has confirmed the amount of money being spent for the rooms being occupied by the trainee health professionals and whether the rooms were sourced utilising a tendered process.