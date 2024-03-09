GFF/KFC Elite resumes tonight with double header

Latest update March 9th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 09, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League resumes tonight at the National Training Centre, featuring a double-header.
Slingerz FC aims to maintain their undefeated status against Santos in the second match at 9:00 pm, while the opening game from 6:00 pm will see Den Amstel take on Fruta Conquerors.
Former Elite League champions Slingerz FC currently sit second on the table with six points from two matches, trailing only Western Tigers by a four-goal difference.
They’ve scored 11 goals in two matches, securing victories over Monedderlust (7–0) and Fruta Conquerors (4–1), with Coach Alex Thomas looking to extend their winning streak against winless Santos FC tonight.
Santos FC enters tonight’s clash after consecutive losses to the Guyana Defence Force (1–2) and Den Amstel FC (0–1).
Darron Niles will face his former club for the first time since joining Slingerz FC, where he has had a strong start with Vergenoegen-based club, scoring three goals in two matches, including a brace against Fruta Conquerors.
Meanwhile, Den Amstel aims to secure their second win of the Elite League against struggling Fruta Conquerors.
After a 2–0 loss to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in their season opener, the West Demerara club bounced back with a 1–0 victory over Santos in their recent fixture.
Fruta Conquerors, with a young team, have faced recurrent defeats in the league, a challenge coach Sampson Gilbert attributes to the team’s ongoing cohesion efforts. (Rawle Toney)
