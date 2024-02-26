Latest update February 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana holds El Salvador to a draw

Feb 26, 2024 Sports

Concacaf U-20 Men’s Championship…

– to face Suriname on Tuesday

Guyana was defeated by Antigua and Barbuda in their opening encounter (Concacaf)

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Men Under-20 Football team has now completed their second showdown in the Concacaf Under-20 Men’s Championship, with a drawn result on Sunday against El Salvador in Antigua and Barbuda.

Playing at the ABFA Technical Center, Guyana was able to claim their first point in the Group B encounter with a 2 – 2 result.

Nathaniel Pydana was Guyana’s player-of-the-match for his brace which brought them back into the nail-biting contest.

Pydana drew first blood for his team in the 10th minute to put the opposition under some early pressure, but they responded well with an equaliser in the 22nd minute, compliments of Kiano Casamalhuapa. That goal kept the scoreboard leveled until the half time whistle sounded.

Three minutes into the second 45-minutes, El Salvador was struck with a lust blow as Daniel Espana received a red card. However, the 10-man team persevered and was able to take the lead when Wilber Diaz found the back of the net in the 62nd minute.

However, with substitutions by both sides at the half and for the remainder of the encounter and El Salvador still one player down, they erred and Guyana was gifted with a penalty in the 83rd minute penalty that was successfully converted by Pydana.

Meanwhile, Guyana suffered a 0 – 4 defeat by the home team, Antigua and Barbuda, on Friday last to commence their campaign.

Guyana will spring into action again on Tuesday, February 27, at the same venue as they go up against a familiar rival, Suriname, from 10:30 hrs. The other team in Group B is the Turk and Caicos.

