Guyana Youth cricketer Jonathan Rampersaud stars in New York for West Coast Warriors

Kaieteur Sports – West Coast Warriors triumphed over Tri County Cricket Club by 104 runs in their latest match on Sunday at Beach 68 where action continued in this year’s New York National Cricket League (NYNCL) 30-over competition.

West Coast Warriors justified their decision to bat first after tallying up a sufficient 253-7 from the 30-overs and then dismissed Tri County CC for 149 in the 22nd over.

Kevin Christian struck a flamboyant, 29-ball 61 to lead the way for West Coast Warriors. Christian belted four sixes and similar number of fours while he got good support from Brandon Cabose who also registered a half-century (55). Cabose, like Christian, batted with equal belligerence having knocked four sixes and two fours from 31 balls.

Saffeek Deonarine and Guyana under-19 player Jonathan Rampersaud chipped in with 33 and 21 respectively.

Mahendra Maynard and Michael Baker grabbed two wickets apiece bowling for Tri County CC on a responsive surface.

Maynard displayed his all-round capability by making 58, the principal scorer for Tri County CC. He hammered eight fours and a six while Fazal Gobin added 47 runs.

Right-arm seamer Javed Saffeek produced an outstanding performance claiming 5-27 from his maximum six overs. Cabose certainly enjoyed a terrific game with two wickets from 3.3 off-break overs having conceded 19 runs to supplement his batting contribution.

Kenly Adams also in the wicket-column but he went for 49 off five overs and accounted for two victims.

Cabose was named player-of-the-match for his all-round brilliance.

Meanwhile, in their previous two matches, West Coast Warriors were victorious.

They defeated BellHills Stallions Cricket Club by a thrilling two-wicket margin.

BellHills batted first and made 114-9 off 30-overs while West Coast Warriors replied with 120-8 with 69 balls to spares.

The Berbician Rampersaud spearheaded the chase with a responsible, unbeaten 75 laced with five effortless sixes and six fours.

And in the other fixture, the victory was more convincing by a 30-run margin against G.T. Fire.

West Coast Warriors compiled a challenging 224 all out from 20-overs while G.T.Fire responded with 194 all out, too, in the 29th over.

Youghestir Bachan hit a top-score of 47 for West Coast Warriors and 41 from Christian. Rampersaud was among the runs with 36 and identical score from Vaickesh Dhaniram.

When G.T. Fire batted, Errol Velaidum stroked a fighting 35. Cabose bagged 3-35 from his six overs and Adams picking up 2-32 (5.5) to do most of the damage for West Coast Warriors.

The action is set to continue this Sunday with another series of matches.

For West Coast Warriors, they are currently leading the points standing with 17 after recording seven wins and only suffering a solitary defeat. Ten teams are participating in their Group B.

Rangers and Whim Boys also have 17 points each but they played 12 games and had two loses. West Coast Warriors edged them out by better net-run-rate.