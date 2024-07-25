Latest update July 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana Youth cricketer Jonathan Rampersaud stars in New York for West Coast Warriors

Jul 25, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – West Coast Warriors triumphed over Tri County Cricket Club by 104 runs in their latest match on Sunday at Beach 68 where action continued in this year’s New York National Cricket League (NYNCL) 30-over competition.

Jonathan Rampersaud

Jonathan Rampersaud

West Coast Warriors justified their decision to bat first after tallying up a sufficient 253-7 from the 30-overs and then dismissed Tri County CC for 149 in the 22nd over.

Kevin Christian struck a flamboyant, 29-ball 61 to lead the way for West Coast Warriors. Christian belted four sixes and similar number of fours while he got good support from Brandon Cabose who also registered a half-century (55). Cabose, like Christian, batted with equal belligerence having knocked four sixes and two fours from 31 balls.

Saffeek Deonarine and Guyana under-19 player Jonathan Rampersaud chipped in with 33 and 21 respectively.

Mahendra Maynard and Michael Baker grabbed two wickets apiece bowling for Tri County CC on a responsive surface.

Maynard displayed his all-round capability by making 58, the principal scorer for Tri County CC. He hammered eight fours and a six while Fazal Gobin added 47 runs.

Right-arm seamer Javed Saffeek produced an outstanding performance claiming 5-27 from his maximum six overs. Cabose certainly enjoyed a terrific game with two wickets from 3.3 off-break overs having conceded 19 runs to supplement his batting contribution.

Kenly Adams also in the wicket-column but he went for 49 off five overs and accounted for two victims.

Cabose was named player-of-the-match for his all-round brilliance.

Meanwhile, in their previous two matches, West Coast Warriors were victorious.

They defeated BellHills Stallions Cricket Club by a thrilling two-wicket margin.

BellHills batted first and made 114-9 off 30-overs while West Coast Warriors replied with 120-8 with 69 balls to spares.

The Berbician Rampersaud spearheaded the chase with a responsible, unbeaten 75 laced with five effortless sixes and six fours.

And in the other fixture, the victory was more convincing by a 30-run margin against G.T. Fire.

West Coast Warriors compiled a challenging 224 all out from 20-overs while G.T.Fire responded with 194 all out, too, in the 29th over.

Youghestir Bachan hit a top-score of 47 for West Coast Warriors and 41 from Christian. Rampersaud was among the runs with 36 and identical score from Vaickesh Dhaniram.

When G.T. Fire batted, Errol Velaidum stroked a fighting 35. Cabose bagged 3-35 from his six overs and Adams picking up 2-32 (5.5) to do most of the damage for West Coast Warriors.

The action is set to continue this Sunday with another series of matches.

For West Coast Warriors, they are currently leading the points standing with 17 after recording seven wins and only suffering a solitary defeat. Ten teams are participating in their Group B.

Rangers and Whim Boys also have 17 points each but they played 12 games and had two loses. West Coast Warriors edged them out by better net-run-rate.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 22nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Nelson backing GDF to go all the way at CFU Club Shield

Nelson backing GDF to go all the way at CFU Club Shield

Jul 25, 2024

– Guyanese club in action tomorrow at 5:00 pm By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Defence Force Football Club Captain, Colin Nelson, said his side is eager to kick off in this...
Read More
Dindyal 7-24, Van Lange 77 power Guyana to122-run win

Dindyal 7-24, Van Lange 77 power Guyana to122-run...

Jul 25, 2024

Nine member team off to St Lucia for OECS Invitational Boxing Championship

Nine member team off to St Lucia for OECS...

Jul 25, 2024

Funeral of former Nat U19 cricketer Anthony Rigby set for Tomorrow

Funeral of former Nat U19 cricketer Anthony Rigby...

Jul 25, 2024

Guyana Youth cricketer Jonathan Rampersaud stars in New York for West Coast Warriors

Guyana Youth cricketer Jonathan Rampersaud stars...

Jul 25, 2024

Teach them young Table Tennis programme underway at Gymnasium

Teach them young Table Tennis programme underway...

Jul 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]