Nine member team off to St Lucia for OECS Invitational Boxing Championship

Kaieteur Sports – A nine member team including six pugilists and three officials departed local shores today for St. Lucia to compete in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Invitational Boxing Championship, which is penciled for the Vigie Sports Complex in Castries from July 26-28.

The 2024 OECS Championship will showcase the best Caribbean youth, novice, junior, and elite boxers. The tournament will see over 120 visiting delegates participating at this year’s championship.

The roster, which will be supervised by national coach Lennox Daniels, comprises of two Elite boxers Abiola Jackman, (Heavyweight) and Alesha Jackman, (Middleweight), as well as Junior Lightweight, Shakquain James, Junior Bantamweight Angelina Rogers, and Schoolboys Ryan Rogers (Bantamweight), and Junior Madray (31–33 kg).

Meanwhile, Lawrence Assanah and Germain Craig will accompany the team to serve as referees and judges, respectively.

“Preparation has been good; they have been training for a period of time. I would say the preparation has been 95%. They were training twice a day at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis gym,” said GBA Technical Director, Terrence Poole.

Probed on the importance of the event given that the Caribbean Schoolboys Championships are slated for August, Poole declared, “This tournament is part of the preparation for the Caribbean Schoolboys Tournament, and it will allow us to see the level of some of our fighters and where they are and where they need to be for that event. It’s very important because it provides international exposure. My expectation is that everyone should do well at the event.”

Meanwhile, GBA President Steve Ninvalle informed local media that: while the tournament is another step towards exposing local talent, it is also being used to support St. Lucia’s president David ‘Shakes’ Christopher.

“Guyana is not part of the OECS but I see it as my duty to support Mr. Christopher who has always returned the favour when Guyana hosting international events. In addition, our objective for tournaments of this nature is the exposure of emerging talents in a competitive international environment,” Ninvalle said.

“Moreover, the exposure of females to the rigours of international competition is a major emphasis and priority for the association. We believe that the women’s arm, given the documented challenges that are faced with their initial participation and sustained continuance, requires and is aided by this approach in providing international exposure,” Ninvalle added.

The OECS Championship is slated to feature participation from several nations, several of whom will feature in the prestigious Caribbean Schoolboys and Junior Championships in Guyana.