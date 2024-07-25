Funeral of former Nat U19 cricketer Anthony Rigby set for Tomorrow

Wake tonight at Police SC Eve Leary

Kaieteur News – Former national U-19 batter Mark Anthony Rigby succumbed to a stroke on July 11, 2024 after celebrating his 63rd birthday on March 14, 2024.

His funeral will take place tomorrow at the LeRepentir cemetery after viewing of the body at Sandy’s Funeral Parlour from 1pm. The Service will be done from 2-3pm.

A wake is planned for tonight at the Police Sports Club Eve Leary from 7pm. Rigby represented Police in three-day First Division cricket until the late 1990s.

Rigby, an elegant right-hander represented at Guyana in the 1979 and 1980 BAT Regional youth series.

One of Guyana’s matches in the 1980 tournament was played at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground in Linden.

It was during that youth tournament when ‘Riggers’ first met ‘Gus’ Logie who represented Trinidad and Tobago. Similar in stature and style the pair became close friends and Rigby got the nick name ‘Gus Logie.

Rigby played at the first division level for Mackenzie Sports where he played with the late Basil Butcher. Rigby then joined the Guyana Police Force and played there for the rest of his first division career for police; scoring the last of his centuries against GYO in 1995 at Eve Leary.

Rigby represented Demerara against Berbice in the 1987 One-Day Inter-County final at Albion.

Rigby who had recovered somewhat from his first ‘Stroke’ visited GCC earlier this year.

Rigby last played cricket in March 2016 at Bourda when a benefit game was organised for former Guyana Opener Paul Persaud who returned home for the first time in 15 years from the USA where he fell ill. (Sean Devers)