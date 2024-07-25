Teach them young Table Tennis programme underway at Gymnasium

Latest update July 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 25, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The NSC/MCYS in collaboration with the GTTA, CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Ltd, Teach Them Young Table Tennis programme has commenced at the National Gymnasium and according to National Table Tennis coach Linden Johnson this is his 21st year for this programme.
Chelsea Edghill in her own words 18 years ago on July 10, 2006, “I attended this programme (Teach They Young). Today, I am preparing to compete at my Second Olympic Games.”
The programme commences Monday and will run until August 22, from 10am to 2pm Monday to Friday.
This Table Tennis training camp is for beginners and intermediate players to learn the fundamentals and correct techniques and is for players both Boys & Girls age 6 to 16 years old.
Parents can send their child/children to this programme as they could be yet another child starting his or her Olympic preparation. This is the only Racket Sport in Guyana with a two times Olympian.
Parents can also be a part of this programme on Wednesdays from 5:30 pm and Sundays from 3:30 pm. For more information call telephone 621-7630.
BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS
Jul 25, 2024– Guyanese club in action tomorrow at 5:00 pm By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Defence Force Football Club Captain, Colin Nelson, said his side is eager to kick off in this...
Jul 25, 2024
Jul 25, 2024
Jul 25, 2024
Jul 25, 2024
Jul 25, 2024
Kaieteur News – A gruesome accident on the Corentyne Public Road has left an eighteen-year-old girl dead and her boyfriend,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]