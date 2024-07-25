Latest update July 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Teach them young Table Tennis programme underway at Gymnasium

Jul 25, 2024 Sports

Coach Linden Johnson (left) instructs some of the youngsters on hand for the sessions.

Coach Linden Johnson (left) instructs some of the youngsters on hand for the sessions.

Kaieteur Sports – The NSC/MCYS in collaboration with the GTTA, CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Ltd, Teach Them Young Table Tennis programme has commenced at the National Gymnasium and according to National Table Tennis coach Linden Johnson this is his 21st year for this programme.

Chelsea Edghill in her own words 18 years ago on July 10, 2006, “I attended this programme  (Teach They Young). Today, I am preparing to compete at my Second Olympic Games.”

The programme commences Monday and will run until August 22, from 10am to 2pm Monday to Friday.

This Table Tennis training camp is for beginners and intermediate players to learn the fundamentals and correct techniques and is for players both Boys & Girls age 6 to 16 years old.

Parents can send their child/children to this programme as they could be yet another child starting his or her Olympic preparation. This is the only Racket Sport in Guyana with a two times Olympian.

Parents can also be a part of this programme on Wednesdays from 5:30 pm and Sundays from 3:30 pm.  For more information call telephone 621-7630.

