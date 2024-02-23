Bush Lot Sports Club eyeing championship glory at AJM T20

Latest update February 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 23, 2024
Kaieteur Sports – The Bush Lot Sports Club will be aiming to go all the way towards championship glory at tomorrow’s AJM Mash It Up T20 tournament, at the Bush Lot Sports Complex Ground, West Berbice.
The home team is optimistic of the cricket extravaganza with more than one million dollars in cash and prizes. In the last AJM tournament, Bush Lot won five of their six games.
In a statement by the club, they highlighted that they have new additions to their batting line-up.
“We are very optimistic of this mash one day extravaganza. We have some new additions to our batting line up who recently joined our club, so would provide those extra boots in our batting.
We are looking to win this time around.”
“The last second division AJM tournament was obviously great. First of its kind in the history of local club cricket where the sponsor invested alot. Players got the chance to play infront of decent crowds and to play against different teams since it was a round robin set up.”
The home team added: “The semi-finals and final draw good crowds from Bush Lot and supporters from the other teams, it was a party like atmosphere. We are looking to maximize the power play with the bat and with the depth in our line up, we are surely going to be putting up a show.We just want to keep it simple and execute our plans.”
Veteran RajBance scored three half-centuries while Suresh Dhanai amassed over 200 runs and claimed 18 wickets.
Justin DoobayanUnder-17 left arm spinner also bowled well, limiting batsmen.
Four teams in the West Berbice area will be on show at the AJM Mash It Up T20 tournament on February 24; they are: AJM defending T20 champions Cotton Tree Sports Club; D’Edward Sports Club; Achievers ‘A’, and Bush Lot Sports Club.
The day’s activities will commence at 09:00hrs, and the final will be played under lights. There will be big screen, commentary, and live scores at the venue, with Crown Vibes International providing sounds.
This tournament would quite replicate a CPL atmosphere, the organizers have promised. Cheerleaders will be on show, in addition to other side attractions.
AJM Enterprise aims to develop cricket in the West Berbice area and provide quality entertainment to the cricket-loving population.
This event is sponsored by AJM Enterprise and Jumbo Jet and is powered by Banks DIH Limited.
