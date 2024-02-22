“Our children are suffering” – say parents as they join teachers in strike for higher salary

Kaieteur News – Parents on Wednesday came out in their numbers to support teachers who have been protesting for two weeks now begging the Irfaan Ali-led government for higher salary.

Braving the intense midday sun, the parents stood in solidarity with the teachers calling on the government to start engaging the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU), since school children are suffering. The Georgetown leg of the nationwide saw teachers assembling in close proximity to the Mariott Hotel where the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo is being held.

Annie Mcphoy, a parent of three boys, told Kaieteur News, that she stands in support, not just for the teachers, but the children of the nation. “I am out here, supporting the teachers yes, but, I am out here more in support as a parent for my children. I am not just doing it for my children, but other children in the nation,” Mcphoy said, while noting the pressure she has been under with her children not able to attend school for the past three weeks. “I am very upset, I just hope this does not go for a fourth week. I don’t think anything should be more important than the children; the children are our future, so I think they should be put first.”

Mcphoy explained to this publication, that she cannot afford to send her children to private school. “The only people who are affected right now, are people who cannot afford to send their kids to private schools. It’s our children that are suffering greatly.”

Michael Hunt, another parent said that the Government response to the teachers’ strike is immature. “I think the Government response has been immature, and I think the Government should be more responsible because these teachers are out here, because of their salary, their low income that they normally get at the end of the month.” Hunt continued: “So, I am saying the Government should look into this issue, because it is affecting our children.” The father of two posited that the Government should meet with the Union as soon as possible and get the problem sorted out. “I have my grade five daughter here with me, and she suppose to sit the exam soon, which is the grade five assessments. So, I am saying, the government should be mature and look into the cries of the teachers, meet with the union and get this problem sorted out, as soon as possible.”

Roy Bishop, an educator who stood in solidarity with his colleagues outside the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, told Kaieteur News: “We are feeling very bad. It shows how much the Government cares about the nation’s children and the educators, because to have us out here for three weeks, without even calling out, to give us some sort of comfort, it shows the love that the government has for the teachers and the students of this nation.”

In relation to the sanctions to be imposed by the Ministry of Education, in the form of salary deductions, Bishop noted, “At this point, it’s not only the salary what will cut we are just prepared, we will go the long run. Because somebody has to stand up, we are getting chicken feed salary, and to live on that for another year or so, we have to stand up now. God will provide, and the Union got we back.” “It’s very hard, it’s very, very, very, hard, when you go to the gas station, I know the government said they remove all this taxes, but it is still difficult to full your tank. Food, when you have to feed a family like mine, it is extremely difficult with this salary.”

Another educator who asked not to be named, told this publication that the government’s actions towards the strike demonstrate how callous they are. “It shows that the government does not really concern about the teachers and their wellbeing, we have been out here for three weeks, this is the 13th day of the strike and it really tells us, that the Government is not concerned about our wellbeing and they have no intention to pay us better.”

“We are already struggling with what we are given. Now you are going to say, because yall (the teachers) asking and asking, in this way (Protest), we (the Government) gon cut the little you have. For me, that is a sign of control and manipulation,” the teacher commented. The educator highlighted, that being a parent with a teacher’s salary he had to seek out another job to cushion to feed his family. He rejected assertions by the government that the strike is political. “I wish that the government can realise that this is not political, all of us out here are not out here for political reasons, we feel the economic pressures of living on a meagre salary from month to month.”

President of the GTU, Dr. Mark Lyte last week declared that the strike will continue indefinitely until their demands are met. “This strike should not have gone on for more than one day. If one day we were outside and you saw us, there should have been an amicable resolution to this problem teachers all across Guyana have been saying one thing. We would like government to address the financial matters relating to teachers’ salary. That is the general cry and the general cry has come about because of the hike in cost of living, our teachers are complaining,” Lyte told the media last week. The GTU leader said that he believes the government has the capacity as well as the resources to address the financial worries of some 14,000 teachers. He based his comment on the fact that the Irfaan Ali-led administration has demonstrated on multiple occasions that when monies are needed, the National Assembly is approached.

Lyte highlighted that the government passed the country’s largest budget ever a few weeks ago of $1.163 trillion. Of that sum, the largest chunk of the budget over $200 billion went to the Ministry of Public Works. “We have the biggest budget and we have the resources, we are not buying that that there is no money (for teachers), not at all,” he added. Despite repeated attempts to engage in dialogue with the government, Lyte lamented a lack of response and meaningful engagement on crucial financial matters affecting teachers. Lyte called upon the government to extend a formal invitation for meaningful discussions aimed at resolving the impasse and addressing the financial well-being of teachers.

He said, “We would like you to invite us formally to a meaningful meeting where we can agree on the terms of resumption and also timelines for the discussion on the financial benefits of our members.” “We are not buying the saying that there is no money to pay wages and salaries, we are not buying that,” he added. Moreover, Lyte described the government’s unwillingness to meaningfully engage the Union, as a standoff. He said the standoff could have been swiftly resolved through constructive dialogue and mutual respect.