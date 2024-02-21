Analytical Technologies Inc. gets GNBS certification at Energy Expo

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) certified Analytical Technologies Inc. after the testing laboratory successfully met the requirements of the GYS -170:2021 Standard – General requirements for the operation of a laboratory.

This achievement was recognised and celebrated at the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo 2024 on Monday, where GNBS Technical Officers, Orlando Sturge and Peter Ho-A-Lim, presented a certificate and a plaque to the company.

In a press release the GNBS said the certification marks a significant milestone for Analytical Technologies Inc., affirming its commitment to maintaining the highest standards in laboratory testing operations. With this recognition, Analytical Technologies Inc. joins the cadre of thirty-four (34) GNBS Certified Medical and Testing Labs in Guyana.

Amrita Ballie, Regional General Manager, and Nathan Maharaj, Director Technical and Operations, accepted the certificate and plaque on behalf of Analytical Technologies Inc, in the presence of GNBS Head of Marketing, Syeid Ibrahim, and Head of Corporate Communications, Lloyd David.

“We are committed to quality results for our clients. This certification serves as a testament to our commitment to Quality. It shows what we are able to achieve, and this will open doors for business,” boasted Ballie. She added, “We appreciate being onboard with the GNBS and I am especially proud of my team. Working along with the GNBS Team, the certification process was very facilitative, systematic and quite collaborative from the beginning up until the certification.”

The GNBS certification not only validates Analytical Technologies Inc’s adherence to established requirements but also enhances its credibility and competitiveness in the market. Clients can have confidence in the accuracy and reliability of the laboratory’s testing results, knowing that they are backed by GNBS certification. The lab provides Chemical, Industrial and Microbiological Testing Services.

In addition to Analytical Technologies Inc., during the month of February, the GNBS Certification Services Department recertified two other Laboratories namely, Eureka Medical Laboratories Inc. and the Rice Lab. The department also recertified locally manufactured products made by the Brass Aluminum Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF), Techlify and Durable Wood Products Inc. under the Made in Guyana Certification Programme. Businesses seeking certification are encouraged to contact the Certification Services Department at 219-0064-66 or via email at [email protected] to learn more about the available Certification Programmes.