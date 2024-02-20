Imlach, Motie return to Harpy Eagles side, as Champs seek turnaround

West Indies Championship 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Harpy Eagles have made two crucial changes to their side ahead of round 3, with Tevin Imlach and Gudakesh Motie looking to make immediate impacts.

After losing by almost 300 to the Leewards Hurricanes in the last round, the Eagles have sought to replace spinner Steven Sankar and all-rounder Richie Looknauth for tomorrow’s battle against the West Indies Academy.

Imlach, who won the U19 50-Over World a few years ago, will play a huge role for Guyana as his recent time with the West Indies A team will be useful to the team.

Meanwhile, one huge plus for the Champs is the inclusion of Motie, arguably the best spinner in the West Indies team across all formats.

Motie, who ended his international 2023 calendar year on a high, will bring tons of experience, form and pose a big threat to batsmen in the competition.

Alongside Veerasammy Permaul, who he operates statistically well in tandem with, Motie, his senior partner and left-arm spinner Anthony Adams could likely form a lethal 3-prong spin attack.

Meanwhile, Imlach, who has three fifties and an unbeaten century at the First-Class level, will add to the young Eagles batting unit. Having endured a tough time in the last round, especially in the first innings, the 27 year-old should help settle his team’s batting woes.