BCB presents gear under Dr. Dukhi Trust Fund 

Feb 20, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) recently distributed millions of dollars worth of cricket gear to 23 clubs under the Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi Cricket Trust Fund.

The presentation took place during a simple ceremony at the BCB office, where items including; bats, batting pad, batting gloves, helmets, wicket keeping pad and gloves, inners, bat rubber and personal protective equipment were presented.

Dr. Dukhi stated he was delighted to assist as a proud Berbician and expressed pleasure at the current state of the game in his home county.

He stated that he agreed right away to establish the fund late last year when former BCB President Hilbert Foster approached him.

He also committed to assisting more in the future including sponsoring the required medical personnel to work on the medical state of youth cricketers.

BCB President Dr. Cecil Beharry expressed thanks to the sponsor for his support and pledged to work hard to continue the development in our cricket.

Meanwhile, Foster announced his departure from Berbice cricket at all levels and expressed confidence in the management of the current president. He stated that his current priority is his club and his health.

 

 

 

