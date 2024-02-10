Low turnout, empty classrooms at EBD schools

Kaieteur News – Few teachers and students from East Bank Demerara (EBD) schools showed up on Friday as the Guyana Teachers’ Union’s (GTU) strike/ protests intensified on day five. Teachers have taken to the streets in demand of better salaries.

On Friday, Kaieteur News was greeted with empty classrooms and closed schools during a visit to some schools along the East Bank corridor.

At the Houston Secondary School, only a handful of teachers showed up to school but there were no students. One teacher was seen sitting at her desk doing work on a laptop. There were no students present in her class.

Kaieteur News was told that only two students attended school on Friday. Given the no-show of the students, the other teachers were seen conversating with each other.

At the Agricola Primary and Nursery Schools, only the security guard was present. Kaieteur News was told that nobody turned up for school but for the cleaning staff.

A visit to the Peters’ Hall Primary School saw only a small number of students and teachers. Most of the classrooms were empty.

In one class there was only one student sitting at her desk. Three other classes had four, seven and 13 students respectively. Of the 25 students who attended, 24, were students in the Grade Six level.

Parents in the Peters’ Hall area reported that police have been frequenting the school. The parents told Kaieteur News that they are in support of the teachers’ call for better salaries. The parents said they showed their solidarity with the teachers by keeping their children home.