Elderly man dies after hit down by cop

Kaieteur News – An elderly man died early Sunday morning after he was struck down by a car on the Coldingen Public Road, East Coast Demerara.
Up to press time, the man was unidentified. In a press release, police said ranks in Regional Division 4’C’ are investigating the fatal accident which involved motorcar PAE 2960 driven by a Police Constable who resides at Lot 15 North Enmore, East Coast Demerara and pedestrian name age and address unknown (a male East Indian, estimated age 60 years) clad in dark blue and white boxers (underpants).
Enquiries disclosed that motorcar PAE 2960 was proceeding east along the northern side of Coldingen Public Road, East Coast Demerara when it is alleged by the driver that a male walk onto the road into the path of his vehicle, he applied brakes but despite his efforts, he collided with the pedestrian. As a result of this collision, the pedestrian fell onto the road surface and received injuries about his body.
The Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned, and the body was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead at the scene. The body was then escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination. A breathalyser test conducted on the driver of motorcar PAE 2960 showed a reading of .000%. He was served with notice of intended prosecution. The vehicle is lodged and will be examined by a licensing and certifying officer. Investigations are ongoing.
