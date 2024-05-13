Latest update May 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Digital wood tracking system to be implemented soon – EU Ambassador

May 13, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The government in collaboration with the European Union will soon launch a comprehensive digital wood tracking system for greater sustainability and transparency in the timber industry.

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Guyana, René Van Nes

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Guyana, René Van Nes

This was disclosed by the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Guyana, René Van Nes during Europe Day celebrations last Thursday evening. The EU ambassador pointed out that Guyana is one of the three countries worldwide that has both a forest partnership and a forest law enforcement governance and trade partnership with the EU.

It is through this partnership that the system will be launched. It will replace the current paper-based framework for wood tracking.  “With a digital system, the Guyana Forestry Commission can track wood products in real time and that makes the whole system extremely transparent so that there is a very good chance that Guyana can maintain its very low deforestation rate,” he explained. The system will enhance the commission’s capacity to monitor elements such as timber production, processing, and trade. The digital system is part of a larger Guyana-EU partnership focused on forest preservation and sustainable forestry practices.

The collaboration extends beyond timber, with the EU’s Global Gateway Initiative aiming to support Guyana’s development in new sectors such as health, water management and renewable energy. According to the ambassador, through this initiative, the EU hopes to help the country develop a regulatory framework for the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals here. “We hope to see Guyana in the future producing pharmaceuticals to meet its own needs, the needs of the region and maybe even global needs,” he said, adding that discussions are already underway to bring this to fruition. (DPI)

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen how to run an oil country

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Semi-final bowls off today after bad weather affects weekend

Semi-final bowls off today after bad weather affects weekend

May 13, 2024

GCB T10 Blast Semi-finals… Kaieteur Sports –  The semi-finals of the GCB T10 Blast will get underway today, barring inclement weather as the final four teams look to book spots in the...
Read More
LABA receives sponsorship from Nigel Hinds Financial Services for Men’s League

LABA receives sponsorship from Nigel Hinds...

May 13, 2024

Golden Jaguars ready! – Shabazz, players excited to battle Soca Warriors tonight

Golden Jaguars ready! – Shabazz, players...

May 13, 2024

Guyanese horse owner proud after first win in Jamaica

Guyanese horse owner proud after first win in...

May 13, 2024

GTTA receive Competition and Developmental equipment boost from ITTF

GTTA receive Competition and Developmental...

May 13, 2024

Glendy Lewis impress as GDF crushes Potaro Strikers

Glendy Lewis impress as GDF crushes Potaro...

May 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]