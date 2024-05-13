Latest update May 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Kwebanna gets $3M in solar streetlights

May 13, 2024 News

Distribution of solar streetlights at Kwebanna in Region One

Distribution of solar streetlights at Kwebanna in Region One

Kaieteur News – The community of Kwebanna, in the Moruca sub-district, Region One, received 40 solar-powered streetlights valued at $3 million.

This is in keeping with the government’s agenda to ensure hinterland communities are energy-secure. These lights will help to enhance the safety and security of the residents, businesses, and other socio-economic activities.

The distribution fulfils part of the request made by Kwebanna’s Toshao, Troy Peters, during last year’s National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference. During the simple handing-over ceremony at the information and communication technology (ICT) hub, Saturday afternoon, Toshao Peters commended the government for its prompt response to delivering the solar lights.

“I am happy that we received these solar lamps based on our request at the village council level…which will benefit my people,” he expressed. Ten solar lights will be installed within the proximity of the waterfront area, while the remaining 30 will be placed along the road network in the community. Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, highlighted that these lights will be placed strategically across the community.

Last year, 261 solar photovoltaic panels were distributed in Kwebanna to improve electricity access. The community also has a mini solar farm. Meanwhile, various developmental projects are also underway in the community including a concrete road network spanning from Santa Rosa to Kwebanna, expansion of the health facility, and construction of the Kwebanna Secondary School. “Kwebanna in itself is a hub for the Barama River communities and nearby villages…So, in a few weeks when you drive or ride in here in the nights, it will be very bright,” Minister Croal said.  The implementation of initiatives like these aligns with the government’s overall aim to improve the lives of Guyanese by making communities across the nation safer. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen how to run an oil country

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Semi-final bowls off today after bad weather affects weekend

Semi-final bowls off today after bad weather affects weekend

May 13, 2024

GCB T10 Blast Semi-finals… Kaieteur Sports –  The semi-finals of the GCB T10 Blast will get underway today, barring inclement weather as the final four teams look to book spots in the...
Read More
LABA receives sponsorship from Nigel Hinds Financial Services for Men’s League

LABA receives sponsorship from Nigel Hinds...

May 13, 2024

Golden Jaguars ready! – Shabazz, players excited to battle Soca Warriors tonight

Golden Jaguars ready! – Shabazz, players...

May 13, 2024

Guyanese horse owner proud after first win in Jamaica

Guyanese horse owner proud after first win in...

May 13, 2024

GTTA receive Competition and Developmental equipment boost from ITTF

GTTA receive Competition and Developmental...

May 13, 2024

Glendy Lewis impress as GDF crushes Potaro Strikers

Glendy Lewis impress as GDF crushes Potaro...

May 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]