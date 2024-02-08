Caribbean Union backs teachers strike

– says unity will make teachers stronger as they take collective action

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) has expressed its full support of the decision by the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) to initiate industrial action as they rally the Government for better wages and working conditions for teachers.

On day three of the nationwide teachers’ strike, the Caribbean Union of Teachers underscored the importance of teachers in society and nation building. “Teachers have offered unwavering commitment to students, families and communities, even as they face increased responsibilities and workloads.” Adding that teachers still continue to show up and provide the best education, CUT said as such, it stands in full solidarity with the teachers in Guyana, as they continue their protests for a fair contract which they justly deserve. “Unity will make teachers stronger as you take collective action to propel positive change”, CUT noted in the letter.

Consequently, The Caribbean Union said it hopes that good sense will prevail on the part of the Government to continue the collective bargaining process and arrive at decisions which are equally beneficial to all parties, “but more importantly reflect the commitment of prioritising education and education workers in Guyana”.

The Government of Guyana on Tuesday discontinued deducting union dues from teachers and remitting same to the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) – a decision seen by many as union-busting.

In a media release, the Ministry of Education (MoE) indicated that it has written to the GTU to indicate that the Government of Guyana will no longer perform the “kind task of being an agent for the collection of union dues which are remitted to the GTU.” According to the ministry, this decision is in accordance with the ruling by the Honourable Chief Justice Ian Chang in the case of Guyana Public Service Union v Nanda Gopaul (number 584W/2000-Demerara). Further, the Ministry said it took into consideration the current industrial action. “The MoE reiterates the fact that the majority of the Union’s requests were agreed on by the MoE and the Union. However, the GTU while condemning the government for the action said it is unfazed and will find other means of collecting its dues.

However, President of the GTU, Dr. Mark Lyte was quoted by Demerarawaves online as saying that despite the attempt by the government to weaken the union, the strike would continue indefinitely. “It’s intended to do that because it’s tantamount to what is called union-busting. It’s intent for workers not to have a representative voice or a body to represent them and imagine if the union collapses, it gives way for the government to do as they please to the teaching population of this country,”

Adding his voice to the issue, President of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) Norris Witter in an invited comment to members of the media on the picket line outside the Ministry of Education said the withdrawal of the agency shop arrangement by the government is satanic. “This represents the height of wickedness, it is devilish. It makes Satan appears as an angel,” Witter told the media. “This is vindictive,” he added while encouraging the GTU to keep up their fight for a just wage for their members. “They should not allow the State and its agents to break their resolve. As a matter of fact, these acts in themselves should strengthen their resolve…,” Witter said.