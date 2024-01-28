Mason granted bail after shooting man in groin

Latest update January 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 28, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A mason of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown was granted bail in the sum of $150,000 when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday, where he was charged for discharging a loaded firearm towards a man’s groin.
Travis Porter pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly. Porter was charged with the offence of discharging a loaded firearm, with intent to maim, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.
It is alleged that on December 29, 2023, at Hill Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, Porter discharged a loaded firearm towards Clive Rodrigues with intent to maim, disable or cause him grievous bodily harm.
Porter was represented by Attorney-at-law Stacy Gooding. During the court proceedings, Prosecutor Christopher Morris made no objection to bail being granted to the accused. However, he requested that the court impose reporting requirements.
Additionally, the prosecutor revealed that the victim sustained an injury to his groin area, subsequent to the shooting.
As such, the magistrate placed Porter on $150,000 bail with the condition that he reports weekly by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Brickdam Police Station until the conclusion of the court case.
If Porter fails to comply with the court order, bail would be withdrawn, and he will be remanded to prison. Porter is scheduled to appear again before the court on February 16, 2024.
JUST FENCE THE OIL PROJECTS AND GUYANESE CAN LIVE LIKE KINGS AND QUEENS!
Jan 28, 2024West Indies Tour of Australia 2024… ESPN Cricinfo – Steven Smith made a positive start to Australia’s chase of 216, but a shorthanded West Indies attack hit back late on day three to...
Jan 28, 2024
Jan 28, 2024
Jan 28, 2024
Jan 28, 2024
Jan 28, 2024
Kaieteur News – In his Budget speech, the Minister of Finance regurgitated what has been said previously by PPP/C governments.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. He is also the current President... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]