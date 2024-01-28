Mason granted bail after shooting man in groin

Kaieteur News – A mason of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown was granted bail in the sum of $150,000 when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday, where he was charged for discharging a loaded firearm towards a man’s groin.

Travis Porter pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly. Porter was charged with the offence of discharging a loaded firearm, with intent to maim, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged that on December 29, 2023, at Hill Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, Porter discharged a loaded firearm towards Clive Rodrigues with intent to maim, disable or cause him grievous bodily harm.

Porter was represented by Attorney-at-law Stacy Gooding. During the court proceedings, Prosecutor Christopher Morris made no objection to bail being granted to the accused. However, he requested that the court impose reporting requirements.

Additionally, the prosecutor revealed that the victim sustained an injury to his groin area, subsequent to the shooting.

As such, the magistrate placed Porter on $150,000 bail with the condition that he reports weekly by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Brickdam Police Station until the conclusion of the court case.

If Porter fails to comply with the court order, bail would be withdrawn, and he will be remanded to prison. Porter is scheduled to appear again before the court on February 16, 2024.