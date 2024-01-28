De sponger is always around

Kaieteur News – Dem boys gat a friend who is fun to be around. Meh friend, meh heart does full up wid joy when I see him. Not because he bring laughter and nuff stories, but because like clockwork, he does always be around, when yuh need he.

But is only one fault he gat. He is de master of de free ride. When de time come fuh pay de tab, de man does find an excuse faster than a cat does find a mouse hole.

Every week without fail, de man does come around. Like a mosquito in de rainy season, he persistent and he consistent. But unlike de mosquito, he ain’t bringin’ nothin’ to de party except his appetite for other people’s generosity.

Dis man like a shadow, always lurkin’ nearby. But when it come to buyin’ a round, he vanish like a ghost in de night. It’s a talent, me tell yuh, a real talent.

Yuh could bet yuh last dollar, when de bill drop, de man gan suddenly remember he got a pressing appointment or he misplaced he wallet somewhere between de bar and de bathroom. De excuses does flow like free rum at a government Christmas party!

But as much as de man does test meh patience, he still part ah de crew. Like a rusty bolt in a well-oiled machine, he’s part of de mechanism dat make up we social circle. We laugh, we tease, we grumble ’bout de injustice of it all, but in de end, we still accept de man fuh who he is: de eternal passenger on de gravy train.

So here’s to meh old friend. May you continue to dodge de bill like Mike Tyson dodging a punch. And may you never run outta excuses to avoid buyin’ a round. After all, what’s a boys’ night out with a free loader.

Talk Half! Leff Half!