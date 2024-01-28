Carlvin Burnett wants to make Berbice proud at Soca Monarch 2024 with ‘Handy Man’

Kaieteur News – Popularly known for his melodious voice in Guyana, Carlvin Burnett plans to make Berbice proud this year by winning the Coveted Soca Monarch title with his new song ‘Handy Man.’

The song was produced by JOEY2KOOLPRODUCTIONS and has already gained over five thousand views on YouTube within two weeks. The Soca Monarch finals will take place on February 17, 2024 at the Linden Bus Park in Region 10.

Burnett has performed on the Soca stage but has never competed for the crown. It will be his debut and he plans to steal the show and make Berbice proud, the county where he was born and raised.

As ‘Handy Man’ continues to trend in the lead up to the Soca Monarch Finals, Burnett during a recent interview with Kaieteur News had high praises for his producer “Joey2Kool”. Joey2Kool’s is a local producer and owns a record label called JOEY2KOOLPRODUCTIONS.

His real name is Joel Browne and he recently collaborated with Ibez to produce four of the songs for Jamaican Dancehall Artiste, Dexta Dap’s new Album called Trilogy.

According to Burnett, there was a rhythm in “Joey’s head” and that is what led to the creation of ‘Handy Man.’

“Joey called me one night, he was like ‘this is wa a hearing in ma head’ (mimics sound),” Burnett said, as he recalled brushing off Joey2Kool at first.

The producer called him the next day, but on that occasion, Burnett agreed to make his way down to Joey’s studio and listen to the producer’s idea.

“The minute he put the instrumental on, it was like the song actually wrote itself…The vibe was so good,” Burnett told Kaieteur News.

Not only was the instrumental “vibing good” but the lyrics Burnett penned for song is very unique and interesting.

Burnett called it “word-play” that will make music lovers sit and think.

“As a youth growing-up listening to [Mighty] Sparrow, Lord Canary and these guys wordplay was a big thing, I could sing about phone but I don’t even mention the phone,” he explained.

‘Handy Man,’ according Burnett, is a worker who can carry out any kind of job. In the song, he sings about a ‘Handy Man’ for hire, but strangely, he only wants to be hired by women. According to the character’s resumé, in the song, he is a good mason to lay down bricks if the mixture is thick or he can be a good plumber to lay down pipes. He is even a farmer; he can plant seeds in a woman’s garden if needed.

The lyrics indeed fit the description of a handyman but could Burnett be singing about something? We may have to sit and think when we listen to his song.