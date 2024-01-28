‘Caavia’s Crumbz’ for tasty treats to satisfy your sweet tooth

By Allyiah Allicock

Waterfalls Magazine – “We wanted to create a business that could provide a meaningful impact on the community,” was pretty much the inspiration that led two women, Samantha and Rachel, to launch their business called ‘Caavia’s Crumbz.’

Caavia’s Crumbz, a business which specializes in the art of baking and crafting an array of delectable treats with a focus on cookies, was birthed in January 2023.

In a recent interview with this magazine, Samantha said what also inspired the duo to form the venture was that they wanted to create products that were not only delicious but also healthy.

“When we began our journey, we initially offered a diverse range of baked goods catering to a café and a school. Our original lineup included cookies, mini donuts, cinnamon rolls, pizzas, bakes & salt fish, egg balls, and muffins,” she shared.

She said however, that after evaluating their business model and recognizing that their profit margins were not optimal with such a wide array, they then decided to specialize and focus primarily on cookies. Despite this she said, the team still continues to offer unique items for special orders, which include donut cups, cookie cups, gender reveal cookies, and custom cookies for special occasions. Samantha said they offer these products to ensure that they cater to the varied needs of customers while maintaining their business’ efficiency.

She added that offering mostly cookies through their venture, they are dedicated to delivering both exceptional quality in baked goods and outstanding customer service.

Having started off the business approximately a year ago, the young businesswoman related that over the months their customer base has been growing steadily. “We have been lucky to have received a lot of positive feedback from customers. Currently, we have two spots and we are looking to expand to other collab spaces,” she commented.

Samantha said that getting to the level they are at was no easy walk in the park as one of the primary challenges they encountered in their business was sourcing affordable, high-quality ingredients consistently.

She explained that they often found that supermarkets would stock the necessary ingredients only intermittently, and this inconsistency in availability meant that they sometimes faced difficulties in maintaining a steady supply of key components for their baked goods. She added that navigating this fluctuating market required adaptability and resourcefulness to ensure that they could continue producing treats without compromising on quality.

When asked how the business dealt with the challenges, she shared that they adopted a strategy of importing what they needed in bulk. This approach not only ensured a steady and reliable supply of high-quality ingredients but also proved to be more cost-effective in the long run, she mentioned. “By securing our key ingredients in larger quantities, we were able to minimize the impact of market fluctuations and maintain the consistent production of our baked goods, thus upholding our standard of quality,” she disclosed.

Turning to the attention of the long-term goals for ‘Caavia’s Crumbz,’ Samantha revealed that one of the aims of the team is to create delightful experiences for their customers through each bite of carefully prepared treats.

She mentioned too that, “Our long-term vision for our business is to achieve significant growth and recognition. We aim to expand our presence by establishing multiple outlets across various locations, with the ultimate goal of evolving into a nationally acclaimed brand.”

A key aspect of this expansion, the young woman detailed, is their commitment to the community. They aspire to create numerous employment opportunities for local residents, contributing positively to the economic and social fabric of the areas they serve.

With a vision to not only impact the local society but open opportunity for others, Samantha is of the view that young entrepreneurs are catalysts for change and economic growth in society. “Young entrepreneurs are catalysts for change, driving innovation, economic growth, and societal progress. Their energy, creativity, and vision not only shape industries but also contribute to addressing some of the most pressing challenges of our times,” she expressed.

To help shape and boost small businesses in our society, our featured entrepreneur is also of the view that more education on how to run a small business, can help in a great way.

“Incubator and acceleration programmes, customized local solutions – recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities in each locality and tailoring solutions to fit these specific needs can make support measures more effective,” she stated.

She added too that collaboration with educational institutions can provide businesses with access to research, interns, and collaboration opportunities, while also enriching the educational experience of students. Access to markets and distribution channels, she suggested is another way that can be a game-changer for small businesses looking to expand.

Persons desirous of utilizing ‘Caavia’s Crumbz’ services can reach out to them on Facebook and Instagram, or by following their Tik Tok page @caaviascrumbz. Interested persons can also contact them via telephone number 592- 639-7774.