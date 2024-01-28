British High Commission launches fund to support marine projects

Kaieteur News – The British High Commission launched the Blue Social Challenge Fund on Thursday, a pilot project which is geared at supporting countries in protecting their marine environment, whilst improving prosperity.

Launching the pilot was British High Commissioner (ag) Greg Quinn who said that the Blue Social Challenge Fund is one of the four components of the UK’s Sustainable Blue Economy Programme. The Fund is said to support non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations, non-state actors, local authorities, and others that operate locally to build resilience of vulnerable communities in small island developing states (SIDS) to the impacts of climate change.

At the pilot launch on Thursday, two local companies were the first to receive grants to the tune of €49,000 for the continued enhancement of their operations. These two organizations are the Guyana Marine Conservation Society (GMCS) and the EMC Foundation Inc.

Delivering brief remarks, the High Commissioner Quinn said, “We believe that Challenge Funds are an effective way to incentivise innovation. If done right, they can solve problems, bring diverse stakeholders together, and help funders support the most agile solutions for challenges faced at the community level.”

Quinn continued that what he is keen to see happen through this pilot fund is for communities to unlock the potential of their blue/ocean economy with a spotlight on conservation, all with the goal of improving the resilience of livelihoods. He noted through conservation efforts communities are also able to ensure reduced climate vulnerability.

“The Fund aims to ensure the potential benefits of a nation’s growing blue economy sectors can be equitably accessed and shared by all. This is done by addressing key development issues of marginal coastal and marine communities and vulnerable groups within those communities,” he explained.

Having the GMCS on board, the British High Commissioner said that this would help to continue the work the entity is undertaking in the Barima Mora Passage in Region One. Through this venture, the organisation will be working to train women and girls in drone use which would help strengthen its monitoring capacity of Barima Mora Passage communities to support research, and gain awareness and knowledge to help improve the blue economy through conservation of critical marine and mangrove ecosystems and to build climate resilience.

Meanwhile, the EMC Foundation Inc would be looking at a campaign to bring about awareness of critical marine ecosystems together with the Wetlands ecosystem in the Mahaica River.

According to Quinn, “What we have noted is that many Guyanese are not aware of the benefits and importance of preserving their blue economy resources. Through this project, we will work with the Foundation to cultivate awareness and a collective commitment towards the preservation and sustainable conservation of the Mahaica Wetland and Mangrove ecosystems.”

The Challenge Fund Pilot ends in March this year, and would see the official launch of the Fund later this year.