GTT collaborates with STEM Guyana for Future Innovators Expo

Jan 27, 2024

Kaieteur News – GTT  has partnered with STEM Guyana for the Future Innovators Expo to be held today from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Marriott in Georgetown. Senior Manager of Public Relations, Jasmin Harris, said that GTT is committed to innovation and the Expo presents a unique opportunity to showcase the potential of a generation of innovators that will continue to grow Guyana.

“We believe in the transformative power of innovation, to innovate for Guyana is a promise that we have made to our customers and so supporting a Future Innovators Expo falls naturally within a promise we are keeping. I think holding us accountable to our promises is an important thing, especially at a time when we are celebrating our 33rd Anniversary,” Harris said.

In 2021, GTT inked a three-year contract with STEM Guyana for GY$ 3 million to support the organization with creating technology solutions relative to local challenges. As the company celebrates its 33rd anniversary, employees whose children are enrolled in STEM Guyana clubs will get special discounted rates.

Director of STEM Guyana, Karen Abrams, said that she is deeply grateful for GTT’s unwavering partnership since the very beginning of the STEM Guyana journey.

“GTT’s commitment to our mission goes beyond mere sponsorship; it’s a shared vision of empowering Guyana’s youth through STEM education. GTT understands the profound impact our work has on shaping the future workforce of Guyana.”

Today’s Expo will provide an excellent experience of the world of STEM technology and an actual encounter with many creative and innovative solutions.

STEM Guyana will also launch Guyana’s first ever drone soccer cage.

