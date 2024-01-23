Woman wanted for killing “Bumble Bee”

Kaieteur News – Police on Monday issued a wanted bulletin for a woman who is accused of stabbing her husband who was popularly known as “Bumble Bee” to death.

The dead man’s real name Junior Singh called “Bumble Bee”. He was killed almost three-years ago at Blackwater Landing area, Kurubrong Backdam, Region Eight. On Monday, police asked the public to help them find Nacoma Hercules, 26, the woman he was living with at the time.

Her last known address was Fifth Street Albertown, Georgetown. “If seen or anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the said wanted person, please contact the police on 226-6978, 225-8196, 227-1611, 225-2317, 268-2328, or the nearest police station”, police said.

According to reports, both Singh and the woman were working in the Blackwater Backdam. He worked as pork-knocker while she was a cook.

Five days before his death, they decided to leave and travel to Georgetown but they did not get transportation and ended-up staying in a room by a businesswoman until one was available. On the day he was killed, the accused was helping the businesswoman to cook in her kitchen while he was drinking with his friends at another shop.

She joined him some time later and spent some 20 minutes with him before returning to the businesswoman’s place. It is alleged he went after her and started cursing her up. They took their argument to their room where it reportedly turned physical. During the altercation, the accused allegedly stabbed him in the region of the heart with a knife. He died subsequently.