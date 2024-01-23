Venezuelan man remanded for malicious damage to property valued over $1M

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old Venezuelan National was on Monday remanded to prison after he was charged with unlawful and malicious damage to property belonging to Linden Hipson and Michael Johnson at Cummings Street, Bourda, Georgetown.

The accused Joel Gaemon, a resident of Princess Street, Georgetown, is accused of maliciously damaging over $1M in items belonging to Hipson and Johnson.

Gaemon made his first appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess virtually via Zoom. The charge was read to him by a translator.

According to the police, on January 15, 2024 at Cummings Street, Bourda, Georgetown, Gaemon unlawfully and maliciously damaged one caravan valued $800,000, property of Linden Hipson.

On the same date and at the same location, it is alleged that he unlawfully and maliciously damaged one microwave valued $11,000, one gas stove valued $8000, a freezer valued $80,000, four cases of Banks beer valued $34,560, four cases of Guinness valued $44,000, four cases of GT beer valued $30,000, 100 soup bowls valued $9000, 100 half food box valued $7000, 100 large food box valued $9000, 100 burger boxes valued $6000 and a quantity of street drinks valued $26,400, totaling $409,680, and all property of Micheal Johnson.

Gaemon pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Meanwhile, the prosecution objected to bail being granted on the ground that there is video evidence of the accused destroying the items. Further, the prosecution argued that Gaemon failed to provide a specific lot number in his address noting that it may be difficult to locate him once bailed.

Bail was refused and the defendant remanded to jail. He is scheduled to make his second court appearance on February 13, 2024 for statements and disclosures.