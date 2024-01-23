Urgent re-evaluation of Procurement law needed for accountability of State contracts – Mahipaul

Kaieteur News – Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Ganesh Mahipaul has called for an urgent re-evaluation of the Procurement Act to allow for greater accountability in the allocation of state projects.

During his Budget debate presentation on Monday, Mahipaul highlighted what he deemed a “grave concern” regarding the National Procurement and Tender Administration and its board (NPTAB).

He said, “The legislation governing this body demands urgent reevaluation, if not outright repeal, to be replaced with a more contemporary framework that upholds the principles of fairness and equality among contractors, devoid of political interference in the allocation of projects.”

The Opposition Parliamentarian highlighted that greater scrutiny is required for the allocation of billions for the construction of four pump stations at Belle Vue, Meten-Meer-Zorg and Pouderoyen in Region Three and the Jimbo/Grove project in Region Four.

He reasoned that when inquiries were made, regarding the decision-making process, it became apparent that the lowest, most responsive bidders were not granted the contracts, in keeping with the legislation.

“The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board defended their actions, citing that out of the 26 bids received, 13 were deemed non-responsive, particularly in the case of the Meten-Meer-Zorg Pump Station,” the MP said.

Meanwhile, with regard to the Jimbo/Grove and Belle Vue Pump Stations, Mahipaul noted, “The NPTAB acknowledged that the second lowest responsive bid and the third lowest priced responsive bidder were awarded the contracts, from the same 26 bids received for the Metem-Meer Zorg Pump Station. This admission wordlessly confirms that the lowest responsive bidders for the Jimbo/Grove and Belle Vue Pump Stations were disregarded.”

He told the National Assembly that the revelation raises serious questions about the transparency, fairness, and integrity of the procurement process overseen by the NPTAB.

Consequently, the Opposition Member urged, “It is imperative for the government to recognize the evident flaws in this body, characterized by potential corruption and a departure from the principles of meritocracy.”

Mahipaul said that contractors complain almost daily of the unfair practices, and while there is a mechanism to address their concerns, this is tantamount to “putting cats to watch milk”.

He was referring to the Public Procurement Commission (PPC), a legal body that is tasked with reviewing complaints regarding the public tendering process.

Mahipaul reasoned, “Mr. Speaker, let us not fool ourselves, in the interest of good governance and the well-being of our nation, it is paramount that we collectively address these concerns and work towards the establishment of a revamped, accountable, and impartial procurement system. The current trajectory, with its potential for further deterioration, warrants immediate attention and decisive action to restore public trust in the procurement and tendering processes of our beloved country.”