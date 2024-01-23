Two arrested, three escaped over $2M worth of stolen copper wire

Kaieteur News – A 16-year-old boy of Half Mile Wismar Linden and one other person have been arrested after police recovered $2M worth of copper wire and other items, property of Troy Resources.

The items were reportedly stolen between January 18th and 19th, 2024 at 17 Miles Issano, in Region 7. Police are currently investigating the matter as a simple larceny. An investigator attached to the Ministry of Natural Resources and two other persons acting on a tip journeyed to 14 Miles Issano where they intercepted two motor canters, carrying the mentioned items.

In order for them to be escorted to the Mackenzie Police Station, they first had to be escorted to the Kurupukari Crossing along with the vehicles. As they awaited the pontoons, three of the five suspects escaped leaving the vehicles behind. The remaining two being the 16-year-old and a 32-year-old were taken to the Mackenzie Police Station to be interviewed by ranks.

It was disclosed during this time that the 32-year-old was hired by one of the men that escaped to transport the items at a cost of $250,000 of which he had already received a $100,000 advance. They were both placed into custody, while one canter and items were lodged.