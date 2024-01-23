Two arrested for sale of gun used in Linden shallow grave murder

Kaieteur News – Shaquawn “ISWE boss” Alleyne will make his first court appearance today at the Linden Magistrate’s Court, to answer charges after he confessed to killing his girlfriend Shonette Dover back in April of 2021.

He had reportedly told investigators that he accidently shot his girlfriend to death, but burying her body in a shallow grave in his backyard at Canvas City, Linden, Region Ten, was intentional. Alleyne was nabbed last week in Suriname, on a wanted bulletin which was issued for him by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), for the murder of Dover, his 19-year-old girlfriend. The woman’s decomposing body was found on April 29, 2021, some 28 days after she went missing.

Alleyne has been on the run for nearly three years after he managed to trick the victim’s relatives and an entire nation with a façade he portrayed of an innocent, heartbroken man who was deeply worried about his girlfriend’s disappearance. Finally captured and in the custody of the Police Force, Alleyne reportedly admitted to accidently shooting his girlfriend to death. “…it wasn’t intentional act, it wasn’t premeditated,” Alleyne reportedly told police. He alleged that Dover had made breakfast on the day in question and they were all sitting in his living room when he sent her 15-year-old sister to fetch him his .38 revolver. The ‘ISWE Boss’ continued that while cleaning the weapon, he pulled back the hammer and was pointing it and waving it around.

Dover, he claimed, cautioned him about playing with the weapon but his finger fell on the trigger and it went off. “I see smoke in the living room and Shonette lying motionless with a wound in her forehead and blood coming out,” Alleyne alleged to investigators, before relating to them that the decision to bury her body in a shallow grave and lie to her parents about the crime, was premeditated and intentional.

“Me and (Shonette’s sister) didn’t want the family to feel that pain knowing Shonette was dead, me and she came up with a plan not to let anyone know what happened, we then dug a hole and bury Shonette in the backyard and said we would tell everyone she leave for work and hasn’t come home back,” Alleyne reportedly confessed. Alleyne further alleged that when police moved to arrest Dover’s sister for questioning, he sold his gun to man at Linden and “beat out to Suriname.” According to media reports, Dover’s sister cracked during interrogation and led police to her sibling’s body after telling the lawmen that the woman was shot dead by her boyfriend. She was subsequently charged but by the time police learnt about Dover’s death, Alleyne had already disappeared from their radar.

News that Alleyne allegedly killed Dover left her parents and other relatives in a state of shock. Kaieteur News understands that the suspect was even assisting the relatives in their search for the missing Dover before fleeing the jurisdiction. A man identified as Shakeel Austin of Lot 200 Block 22, Wismar Linden is now in police custody for allegedly purchasing a gun, Alleyne claimed he sold him. The weapon in question was used between April 03 and April 29, 2021 to kill Dover.

Austin was arrested on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at around 09:20 hours. He was escorted to the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters, at Vlissengen Road, in Georgetown and subsequently informed that after Alleyne shot and killed the young woman at Canvas City, Wismar Linden, the weapon was sold to him (Austin). According to police, Austin confessed that during the search that was carried out for Dover, who was reported missing since April 03rd, 2021, Alleyne informed him that he had a gun he wanted to sell for $100,000, and, if he knew anyone that was interested.

Austin then told Alleyne that he could keep the gun and lend him the cash. He told police that they met at a house a little distance away from Bayroc Ground and the exchange was made, after which he took the gun to Cinderella City, and he kept it at his aunt’s residence. Approximately two weeks later, it would come to light that Dover’s sister went to the police, and told them that Alleyne had shot her sister to the head causing her death, prompting a search for him. After he learnt this, Austin told police he suspected that the gun he was keeping was the murder weapon and he needed to get rid of it. He them contacted a friend and informed him that he has a gun he wanted to sell for $50,000. They had a meeting in Wisroc to have the exchange done, after learning that the friend had no money to pay for the weapon, they decided to barter labour instead. So, the friend ended up fencing Austin’s yard to offset the price. This information was confirmed, and the friend was also arrested and is in police custody as investigations continue.