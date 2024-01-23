The National Assembly has become a verbal war zone!

Kaieteur News – Well, Uncle and Aunty, if you ever thought the Budget debates would be a picnic where everyone gathers around the parliamentary table, sharing sandwiches, and singing “Kumbaya,” yuh betta think again. It’s more like a verbal war zone with missiles flying from both sides of the House faster than you can say “pass the popcorn.”

Over on one side, you got the Opposition flinging criticisms at the Budget like it’s a hot potato at a family reunion. They seem to have forgotten it’s a budget debate, not a roasting of the other side’s greatest hits. The government’s fiscal plans are like that awkward cousin at a family gathering – nobody wants to acknowledge them, and they’re just waiting for the chance to tear ’em down.

Then there is the government side of the House. It’s their way or the highway – no room for compromise. They’re in the driver’s seat.

It’s a dance of words, my friend, and the tango of criticism is in full swing. But guess what’s missing from this grand performance? Oh, just a little thing called compromise.

Suggestions from the other side? Well, those seem to be on vacation – maybe sipping a cold one at a nearby shop. The government has its plan, and the Opposition’s plan is… well, we’re not quite sure. But one thing’s for certain – it involves a whole lot of pointing fingers and shaking heads.

The script seems to be written in permanent ink. There’s no room for spontaneity, no chance for a surprise twist. It’s like watching a rerun of a sitcom you’ve seen a million times – you know every line, every punch line, and you can’t help but wonder if there’s a remote control to fast forward to the good parts.

So, here we are, the population who have to bear the effects of the Budget, witnessing the theatrics of Budget debates where criticism reigns supreme and compromise is a missing in action. But hey, at least we can all agree on one thing – the Budget debates are anything but boring. Pass the popcorn, and let the verbal fireworks continue!

Talk Half! Leff Half!