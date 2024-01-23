Taxi driver charged for causing death of Bare Root woman

Kaieteur News – A 57-year-old taxi driver of Section ‘B’ Sophia, Greater Georgetown was on Tuesday charged for causing the death of his passenger on Sunday morning.

Gordon Vantull’s car crashed at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and one of his passengers, Denese Paul, a 54-year-old woman of Bare Root, ECD, was killed on the spot. Vantull was charged for causing her death because he was allegedly speeding.

Police said that he appeared on Monday at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Liverpool. He pleaded not guilty and was placed on $ 450,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to March 5, 2024.

According to police investigation, Paul was seated in the front seat beside the driver who was allegedly speeding along the ECD road when he lost control of the vehicle while passing Beterverwagting.

The car crashed into the median and flipped several times before coming to a halt. Paul was flung out of the car in the process. An ambulance was called and medical personnel onboard pronounced her dead on the scene.