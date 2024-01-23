Lawrence Assanah selected by GBA to participate in IBA Two-Star Referees/Judges Course

Kaieteur News – Lawrence Assanah has been selected by the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) to participate in the upcoming International Boxing Association (IBA) Two-Star Referees/Judges Course set to take place in Spain.

Assanah earned his One-Star certification after passing the theoretical and practical assessments in 2017 and he will now head a two-member delegation that is down to participate at the forum. The other member, who is yet to be confirmed, will partake in the one-star assessment and examination segment. The confirmation of that individual will be disclosed shortly.

The IBA Two-Star and One-Star Referees/Judges Certifications begin the pathway for emerging officials to ascertain international accreditation under the governing body. Assanah, who is a warrant officer in the Guyana Defence Force, will be among several participants at the prestigious forum.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle stated, “The association will be seeking to send representatives to boxing seminars and examinations that will be held in March in Spain. One person is Lawrence Assanah, who will attempt to move from one-star to two-star. There is a two-star examination being held, and we haven’t named the other person because there is also a one-star examination being held in Spain. The expectation is that we will have two going to Spain. One will move from having no star to having one star, while we hope that Lawrence Assanah, who is a warrant officer in the Guyana Defence Force, can be successful in the two-star examination and become the first Guyanese to become a two-star official. Mr. Assanah is considered to be one of the best in the Caribbean at his current level, and we don’t see why he should not be successful. This is all part and parcel of what the Guyana Boxing Association has said it will do, and that is to not only make sure that focus is put on the boxers but also on the officials, including coaches.”

He further noted, “Once again, another tangible exercise in the development of our officials is being undertaken and emphasises steadfast commitment to the empowerment of our technical officers, whose influence and impact on the direction of the discipline is foundationally imperative. The acquisition of knowledge and the subsequent impartation of the information acquired serve as unquestionable benefits to the sport’s community. We believe that development occurs in a systematic and structured manner and that the employment and utilisation of qualified teachers via international accreditation from authorised entities are integral to this process. The Caribbean is a small fragment on the international boxing circuit, and for us to continue to develop and subsequently compete and challenge for higher honours, the development of our pugilists, coaches, and officials must form a central pillar in this encompassing procedure. The duo’s participation adds to and is evidence of that obligation. This is the GBA’s collective approach to development.”