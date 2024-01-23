Government, other stakeholders involved in UG programme creation

– only 20% of students exclusively online

Kaieteur News – Recently, Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo stated that as the Government of Guyana (GoG) is significantly investing in the University of Guyana (UG), there is a demand to ensure quality degrees are being offered to ensure that taxpayers’ resources are utilised effectively.

He also raised concerns about the university maintaining online classes since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to the university’s website, government and other stakeholders are involved in the process of programme creation and it highlighted too that less than a quarter of its student population, mainly school teachers, attend classes virtually.

At his press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo said, “The UG…this is a personal view, I believe they should consolidate a number of programmes that are high quality… They need to have good quality degrees around first degrees, particularly around a core number of areas and quality is important.”

High standards

The Vice President noted that the government as the primary funder of the university must do a review to ensure solid leadership, the output of quality degrees and value for money. He called for high standards in the output and quality of degrees, ensuring their recognition on a global scale. He also said that initiating new programmes without adequate lecturers, and small student enrollments results in the programme struggling to maintain itself.

Jagdeo said as it relates to quality degrees, the university “lost that focus.” He added, “I think we need to return to that focus on the quality of the degree and the quality of the tuition and if it necessitates higher remuneration to improve quality then we’ll have to do it.”

UG’s website stated that the university uses a strategic, stakeholder-based approach for programme creation and expansion. It states that the university integrates requests from various sectors, including the government, private and public sectors, industry research, and student and employer feedback.

Faculty advisory boards, along with international and regional strategies, further contribute to decision-making. As part of a respected global academic network, UG also monitors its offerings’ alignment with future trends and predictions in tertiary education, workforce requirements, and global labor force considerations.

Virtual classes

During his presser, Jagdeo also expressed concerns over the university’s decision to continue offering classes in a virtual setting. He said that concerns were raised with the government in relation to UG classes still being offered online. “That’s not the experience we want with a campus, because we are still sustaining this whole campus there,” the VP said.

Highlighting the distinct roles of UG and the Government Assistance for Online Learning (GOAL) programme, Jagdeo acknowledged the necessity of both in the educational landscape. He praised GOAL’s cost-effectiveness due to negotiated prices for online courses, contrasting it with UG’s higher expenditure per person.

According to UG’s website, the university currently offers face-to-face, online and blended learning opportunities. UG noted COVID measures were lifted in 2021 and it was noted too that the university began a phased return of face-to-face classes for 65% of its students – students who choose to and those who must attend compulsory classes.

At the moment, 20% of UG’s students are exclusively online; a large number of those students are teachers who are required to teach during, the day and study in the evenings by request of the Ministry of Education in 2022.

Also, a survey conducted by UG revealed that 70% of the students preferred or needed to stay online given their jobs, location, domestic situations and other personal characteristics.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Pic saved as: UG campus

Caption:

Tags:

Lead:

Key focus: