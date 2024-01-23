Biker killed by speeding car after jumping red light

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old motorcyclist lost his life on Sunday after he jumped a red light along the Rupert Craig Highway.

Police identified him as Kwesi Griffith of Block X Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara and said that he met his demise around 23:56 hrs.

According to the police, Griffith was struck down by a speeding car after jumping the red light. The car, PAB 5158, was heading to Georgetown while Griffith was riding in the opposition along the Rupert Craig Highway.

As Griffith approached the junction at Rupert Craig Highway and Sheriff Street, he allegedly jumped the red light facing his direction to turn on to Sheriff Street but ended up in the path of the car that was speeding to Georgetown.

Investigators claimed that traffic light facing the car’s direction was green signaling it to go. “…The motorcyclist breached the traffic light signal and turned right onto Sheriff Street into the path of the driver of motorcar PAB 5158”, police said.

As a result of the collision, Griffith was flung some distance into the air, and then landed on the paved road while his motorcycle was shattered. An ambulance was called immediately after and when it arrived, the medical personnel onboard, pronounced Griffith dead at the scene. The driver of the car was detained to assist with investigations. Police conducted a breathalyzer test on him but no alcohol was found in his system.