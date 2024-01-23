Latest update January 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Biker killed by speeding car after jumping red light

Jan 23, 2024 News

The fragments that remain of Griffith’s motorcycle and Dead, Kwesi Griffith

The fragments that remain of Griffith’s motorcycle and Dead, Kwesi Griffith

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old motorcyclist lost his life on Sunday after he jumped a red light along the Rupert Craig Highway.

 

Police identified him as Kwesi Griffith of Block X Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara and said that he met his demise around 23:56 hrs.

According to the police, Griffith was struck down by a speeding car after jumping the red light. The car, PAB 5158, was heading to Georgetown while Griffith was riding in the opposition along the Rupert Craig Highway.

As Griffith approached the junction at Rupert Craig Highway and Sheriff Street, he allegedly jumped the red light facing his direction to turn on to Sheriff Street but ended up in the path of the car that was speeding to Georgetown.

Investigators claimed that traffic light facing the car’s direction was green signaling it to go. “…The motorcyclist breached the traffic light signal and turned right onto Sheriff Street into the path of the driver of motorcar PAB 5158”, police said.

As a result of the collision, Griffith was flung some distance into the air, and then landed on the paved road while his motorcycle was shattered.  An ambulance was called immediately after and when it arrived, the medical personnel onboard, pronounced Griffith dead at the scene. The driver of the car was detained to assist with investigations. Police conducted a breathalyzer test on him but no alcohol was found in his system.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 22nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

1.7M every man, woman and child in Guyana have on our backs, paying interest.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Olympic Solidarity Level 1 Archery Coaching Course deemed an overwhelming success

Olympic Solidarity Level 1 Archery Coaching Course deemed an...

Jan 23, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – After an intense 5-day Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course hosted under the auspices of Olympic Solidarity, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and Archery Guyana, the...
Read More
Slingerz FC to face Roraima State Champions in Boa Vista

Slingerz FC to face Roraima State Champions in...

Jan 23, 2024

Vidler and Straker dismantle Namibia for 91 to hand Australia opening win

Vidler and Straker dismantle Namibia for 91 to...

Jan 23, 2024

Tucber Park Cricket Club youth benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Tucber Park Cricket Club youth benefits from...

Jan 22, 2024

The quarter-final stage is set for Saturday following the final group matches

The quarter-final stage is set for Saturday...

Jan 22, 2024

GTTA pleased with 2024 Budgetary allocation and plans for Sports

GTTA pleased with 2024 Budgetary allocation and...

Jan 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]