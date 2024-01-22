Second driver in Ruimveldt smash-up succumbs

Kaieteur News – The death toll of the January 9 deadly smash-up which occurred in front of Ruimveldt Police Station in the city rose to three after the second driver involved in the accident died on Sunday morning.

Romel Pream Seecharran, 29, of Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara (WBD), never regained consciousness after the accident and eventually succumbed to his injuries, relatives told Kaieteur News.

They recalled that on the day of the tragedy, Seecharran was on his way home and they were all waiting for him to arrive safely. Instead they were greeted with the news that he met with a tragic accident and was rushed to a city hospital.

Seecharran sustained severe head injuries and was in a coma-like state. Relatives spent the next 12 days visiting the hospital each day with hope that he will recover and greet them with his warm smile again.

However, on Sunday morning their hopes were shattered when they learnt that he will never be coming home again.

Seecharran was the driver of a Honda Vezel sports utility vehicle (SUV) which toppled and careened into the path of a minibus around 05:30hrs on January 9 in front of the Ruimveldt Police Station.

The crash left the driver of the bus, 54-year-old Rawle McKenzie and his wife, Sharon Wilson, 51, who was seated in the front seat beside him, dead. They were reportedly heading to Georgetown that morning to buy “greens” to sell at Grove, East Bank Demerara. Three other passengers in the bus were also injured.

Police said, “Preliminary investigations revealed that Seecharran’s Honda Vezel was proceeding south on the eastern lane of the Ruimveldt Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate of speed.”

Police continued that while in the vicinity of ‘Top Point Store,’ the driver of the car, Seecharran, “came into contact with a pile of sand on the eastern side of the road” while “negotiating a slight bend.” His car then crashed into a bridge and flipped several times before finally landing in the path of the couple’s minibus which was heading in the opposite direction.

Mckenzie could not slow down in time and ended up crashing into the already mangled car.