Rice production increase by 43,000 tonnes in 2023

Jan 22, 2024 News

… $1.3B allocated for growth of sector in 2024 budget

Kaieteur News – Despite EL Nino weather conditions having an impact on the rice sector, production increased by 43, 000 in 2023 when compared to the previous year.

Rice harvesting in West Coast Berbice

As the sector expands, Guyana is expected to earn US$595 per metric tonne in the year 2024. This was noted by Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh during his budget speech last Monday.

The minister said that, “The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) in 2024 will see a $1.3B allocation to support continued growth and enhancement of the rice growing sector.”

The GRDB reported that for the year 2023 rice production increased since the sector produced 653,706 tonnes for 2023, in comparison to the 610,595 tonnes in 2022. The minister said that this can be attributed to significantly better yields which improved from 5.9 tonnes per hectare in 2022, to an estimated 6.3 tonnes per hectare in 2023.

The minister said that, “our aim to expand and develop the rice industry is being realised through a number of interventions including: introduction of new high yielding varieties; providing adequately for improved drainage and irrigation systems and farm to market roads; and the securing of new markets and introduction of new technologies.”

Last year the government had introduced a new rice variety which was said to be high yielding, bio-fortified, zinc enriched rice variety.  They also established a seed processing facility at Black Bush Polder and a bio-control laboratory for addressing the paddy bug infestation naturally. Additionally there was the introduction of nano-fertilizer as an alternative to conventional fertilizers.

Minister Singh said, “The G14-10 high yielding variety will be evaluated in farmers’ fields in 2024. We will continue to invest in the improvement of the quality and quantity of seed paddy available to the rice farmers and provide enhanced best practices in the cultivation of paddy. We continue to research and develop high-yielding varieties with good milling and cooking qualities and varieties that are both salt tolerant and resistant to major rice diseases.”

The use of technology in the cultivation of rice increased and it was noted that two drying floors were constructed in Regions 3 and 5. Singh added that rice manufacturing is expected to expand by 22.7%, as farmers will benefit from continued training in a variety of areas which include mechanised sowing, fertilising and application of agrochemicals to increase production and improve productivity.

The minister noted that, “the rice growing subsector is expected to grow by 6.2 percent this year, with production increasing to 710,000 metric tonnes, driven by an expansion in acreage cultivated, the deployment of new and more productive varieties, and improved research and development.”

