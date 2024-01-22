Murders increased by 21.4% in 2023

Kaieteur News – While overall serious crimes have seen a decline, a 21.4% increase in murder cases was recorded in 2023, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Addressing the increase in murders, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, during a press conference held on Wednesday outlined that most are in relation to disorderly murders.

“It seems as though murders occur perhaps because we don’t want to separate ourselves from situations that can escalate. Men have the bravado and want to engage in issues which can result in harm,” the minister said.

He also pointed to a possible correlation with substance abuse. “It relates to either drinking or smoking. Imbibing to such an extent that reason escapes one and then not taking the proper measures in terms of personal safety when an argument comes up,” Benn added.

Minister Benn did not shy away from acknowledging the role of domestic violence in contributing to the rising murder cases.

He said, “Not to escape the fact that we have issues in relation to domestic violence this (also) results in murders.”

In light of these concerning trends, Minister Benn proposed a multifaceted approach to address the root causes. He stressed the importance of community awareness in relation to conflict avoidance, conflict awareness, and conflict resolution without resorting to violence.

In 2023, 49.1% of murders in Guyana resulted from disorderly behaviour, while 28.3% were domestic-related. The statistics indicating that 49.1% of murders resulted from disorderly behaviour highlights the impact of social disorganization on crime rates.

The ministry said that implementing community-based programmes that focus on addressing social disorganization, promoting positive youth development, and providing support services to at-risk individuals can help reduce the likelihood of violent behaviour.

Earlier this week, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a wanted bulletin for nineteen-year-old Siyani McFarlane called “Biggs” in relation to the murder of 26-year-old William Montrose, a miner of Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The police listed McFarlane’s last known address as Lot 51 Victoria, ECD.

According to reports, Montrose and Eusi Bobb, 23, a mason also of Victoria Village, both succumbed to chop and stab wounds they sustained on December 17, 2023, following a gold chain brawl at a party in that village.

Two residents of Victoria were remanded to prison for the capital offence of murder in relation to the deaths of two men. Those on remand are Emperor Emanuel Chung, a 25-year-old painter and Ruel Ward, a 23-year-old labourer.

Chung was charged in relation to the death of Bobb, while Ward was charged in relation to the death of Montrose.

According to reports, Montrose and Bobb died as a result of chop and stab wounds, while 25-year-old Delex Skeete, a plumber, and 19-year-old Siyani sustained injuries during the brawl. McFarlane was also injured during the brawl. However, police have not disclosed the teen’s role in the brawl.

Police said investigations revealed that Bobb, and two others allegedly attacked Montrose at the party and took away his 30-pennyweight gold chain. During the attack, Bobb and the men reportedly stabbed Montrose several times about his body. The wounded man reportedly left the party but returned shortly after with a cutlass and unleashed a brutal attack. During the brawl, Bobb was fatally chopped.

Moreover, the Home Affairs ministry said that the significant percentage 28.3% of murders being domestic-related underscores the prevalence of domestic violence as a contributing factor to the increase in murder cases.

Domestic violence often stems from complex interpersonal dynamics, power imbalances, and unresolved conflicts within relationships.

It was highlighted that efforts to address domestic violence require comprehensive strategies that encompass support services for victims, perpetrator intervention programs, and public awareness campaigns aimed at changing societal attitudes toward domestic abuse. Strengthening resources for domestic violence prevention and intervention, including shelters for victims, counseling services, and legal support, is essential for addressing the prevalence of domestic-related murders – the ministry said.

On January 5, 2024, 39-year-old Gurudeen Lalaram, a mason of Parika Façade, East Bank Essequibo, was remanded to prison for the murder of his reputed wife 25-year-old market vendor, Parbattie Amanda Persaud.

Persaud was allegedly beaten to death by Lalaram on December 31, 2023 at Parika Façade.

According to reports, during the early hours of Sunday, December 31, 2023, Persaud was heading to the market when a confrontation arose between her and Lallaram. The argument escalated quickly, resulting in Lalaram attacking Persaud with a piece of wood, causing severe injuries.

Despite the efforts of nearby residents to summon the authorities, Persaud suffered grave wounds to her head and face. She was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

The couple shared a common-law relationship for six years which resulted in the birth of a three-year-old daughter.