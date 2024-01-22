Latest update January 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Almost 1M int’l passenger movements recorded at ports-of entry in 2023

Jan 22, 2024

By the close of 2023, Guyana had recorded 931,450 international passenger movements across its four key ports of entry, including the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Kaieteur News – By the close of 2023, Guyana recorded 931,450 international passenger movements across its four key ports of entry: the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Eugene F Correia International Airport (EFCIA), the Lethem Border and the Moleson Creek Crossing.

According to a press release from the CJIA, Guyana’s passenger movement statistics paint a vibrant picture of a nation on the rise, with figures placing the country firmly on track to achieve President Irfaan Ali’s bold prediction of one million passenger movements by 2025.

The figure represents 93% of the targeted goal set by President Ali, demonstrating the momentum and dynamism within Guyana’s travel and tourism sector, the CJIA said.

According to the release, the CJIA led the charge, recording 729,450 international passenger movements in 2023.

The surge in activity at CJIA reflects the increased global interest in Guyana as a premier travel destination fueled by its stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and burgeoning oil and gas industry, the CJIA said.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Lethem Border Crossing and Moleson Creek Crossing played significant roles in facilitating international passenger arrival and departure.

The EFCIA registered 78,035 international passenger movements, highlighting its growing importance as a regional service provider.

Similarly, the Moleson Creek Crossing, with 97,408 passengers, and Lethem Border Crossing, with 26,557 passengers, served as vital links for travel between Guyana and neighbouring Suriname and Brazil, respectively.

Overall, these ports of entry recorded 134,124 or a 17% increase in international passenger movements in 2023 compared to 2022. “These figures are a testament to the immense progress Guyana has made in recent years under the leadership of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the PPP/C Government,” declared, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill

Edghill noted that, “Our commitment to infrastructure development, improved air connectivity, and enhanced tourism promotion is paying off, attracting visitors from all corners of the globe.”

The government remains steadfast in its dedication to exceeding the one million passenger target by 2025. Ongoing initiatives to expand airport capacity, diversifying tourism offerings, and strengthening strategic partnerships with airlines are expected to fuel continued growth in the sector.

 

