$900M spent in 2023 on 97 vehicles for Police

Jan 22, 2024

Several pick-ups which were acquired for the Guyana Police Force in 2021

Kaieteur News – Over the last three years, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has acquired a total of 493 vehicles to bolster its land and water transportation fleet. This was revealed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The initiative is aimed at enhancing mobility, response capabilities, and overall effectiveness of the force in carrying out law enforcement duties across diverse terrains.

With a budget allocation of $900 million for land and water transportation, in 2023 the GPF further expanded its fleet. The allocation encompassed 97 fleets, comprising various vehicles and vessels, including motor vehicles, motorcycles, All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), boats, an ambulance, and specialized vehicles for crime scene investigations and high-risk operations.

The GPF’s investment included 33 motor vehicles, 36 motorcycles, 12 ATVs, and 28 boats, catering for a range of law enforcement needs.

In 2020, the GPF acquired a total of 109 vehicles, including 50 double cab pick-ups, 48 motorcycles, 5 motor cars, 2 mini-buses, two 4×4 Nissan X-Trails, 1 Toyota Land Cruiser, and 1 ATV. This strategic procurement was aimed at improving the mobility and response capabilities of the police force, enabling effective law enforcement across diverse terrains.

Building on that momentum, the GPF continued its efforts in 2021 by acquiring an additional 188 vehicles for land and water transportation. This included 72 motorcycles, 56 double cab pick-ups, 45 motor cars, 4 long-base canter trucks, 1 long-base pick-up, 7 ATVs, 2 mini-buses, and 1 boat. This expansion facilitated the force’s ability to cover a wider geographical area and respond promptly to incidents requiring police intervention.

In 2022, the GPF sustained its commitment to modernization, acquiring 99 more land and water transport assets. This included 40 pick-ups, 26 motorcycles, 20 ATVs, 10 motor cars, 1 horse trailer, and 2 (22 ft.) wooden boats. These additions reflected the force’s dedication to providing officers with reliable and suitable vehicles for their operational needs.

This comprehensive acquisition of vehicles and watercraft signifies a significant step forward for the Guyana Police Force, enhancing its capabilities to address the evolving landscape of law enforcement challenges.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

