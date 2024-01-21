Latest update January 21st, 2024 9:20 PM

Woman killed in Beterverwagting accident

Jan 21, 2024

Kaieteur News- A 53-year-old woman died on Sunday morning after the vehicle she was travelling in crashed and toppled around 02:00hrs on the public road at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead, Denese Paul

Dead, Denese Paul

The woman was identified as Denese Paul of Bareroot, Bachelors Adventure, ECD.

According to reports Paul was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle when it crashed.

Paul was on her way home when she met her demise.

Police are investigating the accident.

