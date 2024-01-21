Latest update January 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Trio wanted for money laundering, financial crimes

Jan 21, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) through the Special Organised Crime Unity (SOCU) has issued wanted bulletins for three persons believed to be involved in money laundering and other financial crimes.

The trio is Rajeshwar Persaud also known as ‘Raj Persaud’ or ‘Dave Persaud’; Swastie Singh also known as ‘Shanta’ and Jason Vanlange. The three persons are wanted for questioning by SOCU.

According to the police, Persaud’s last known address was Hubu, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and Lot 10 Public Road Prospect, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Singh’s last known address was Hubu, EBE and Vanlange’s last known address is 20th Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD.

Reports are that in February 2019, Persaud targeted several persons in his fraudulent schemes which involved him selling properties and vehicles he did not own. Further, it is alleged that Persaud pretending to be a police officer allegedly collected large sums from persons claiming that he could assist them with police related matters.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the three wanted persons is asked to contact the SOCU on 225-3079, 225-3084, or the nearest police station.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 19th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Guyana, we need to stand up! We have to stop being the table the foreigners to feast on!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Richmond Hill Liberty Cricket Club (RHLCC) will bowl off 2024 with a tour of Guyana January 27

Richmond Hill Liberty Cricket Club (RHLCC) will bowl off 2024 with a...

Jan 21, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The New York-based Richmond Hill cricket club will commence the new season with a tour to Guyana where they will play games in Berbice, Essequibo, and Demerara. The tour will...
Read More
Saumy Pandey leads India to victory; England ease past Scotland

Saumy Pandey leads India to victory; England ease...

Jan 21, 2024

Top seed Swiatek dumped out of Australian Open as Alcaraz shines

Top seed Swiatek dumped out of Australian Open as...

Jan 21, 2024

Archery Guyana declares Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, NSC hit the bullseye

Archery Guyana declares Ministry of Culture,...

Jan 21, 2024

New sponsors branding with horseracing

New sponsors branding with horseracing

Jan 21, 2024

Squash Association thrilled with allocation for sports in 2024 budget

Squash Association thrilled with allocation for...

Jan 21, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]