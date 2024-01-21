Trio wanted for money laundering, financial crimes

Latest update January 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 21, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) through the Special Organised Crime Unity (SOCU) has issued wanted bulletins for three persons believed to be involved in money laundering and other financial crimes.
The trio is Rajeshwar Persaud also known as ‘Raj Persaud’ or ‘Dave Persaud’; Swastie Singh also known as ‘Shanta’ and Jason Vanlange. The three persons are wanted for questioning by SOCU.
According to the police, Persaud’s last known address was Hubu, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and Lot 10 Public Road Prospect, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Singh’s last known address was Hubu, EBE and Vanlange’s last known address is 20th Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD.
Reports are that in February 2019, Persaud targeted several persons in his fraudulent schemes which involved him selling properties and vehicles he did not own. Further, it is alleged that Persaud pretending to be a police officer allegedly collected large sums from persons claiming that he could assist them with police related matters.
Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the three wanted persons is asked to contact the SOCU on 225-3079, 225-3084, or the nearest police station.
